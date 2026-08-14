This Athletics Future Star Could Earn Promotion Soon

Injuries have rattled the A's season, and as a result, many younger players have gotten opportunities to play at the big league level.

Henry Bolte was able to make his big-league debut early in the season, which was super unexpected considering the fact that the team had lots of depth in their outfield heading into this year.

Jul 28, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Tommy White (47) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have also seen Tommy White make his debut this year . White had a higher chance of debuting this season, but most scouts projected him as a future first baseman, which would make things complicated for the A's because All-Star slugger Nick Kurtz occupies the spot.

Letting the young stars get their chance has proven effective for the team this season, and promoting some of the prospects lower in the A's farm system could be a step in the right direction for these players to reach the big leagues as soon as next season.

Jamie Arnold Should Be Promoted Soon

Jul 28, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics 2025 1st round draft pick Jamie Arnold walks onto the field before the game against the Seattle Mariners at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was just last summer that the A's selected Florida State southpaw Jamie Arnold with their first overall pick. Since then, he's turned heads in the minor leagues and has been an exceptional starter for the Midland Rockhounds at the Double-A level.

The baseball world was shocked when Arnold fell all the way from the fourth projected prospect down to the A's outside the top 10.

Jamie Arnold posts a career high in punchouts in a gem for the Double-A @RockHounds 💎



5 2/3 IP

2 H

0 R

2 BB

9 K



The @Athletics' 2025 first-rounder is tied for the org lead in strikeouts (105) during his debut campaign: pic.twitter.com/BWTz0wvYvD — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 6, 2026

His 60-grade fastball and 65-grade slider combo could make him a super scary arm in the big leagues, and seeing him in MLB next season might not be that crazy.

Arnold currently holds a 3.88 ERA in 21 starts and 102 innings pitched in Midland. His 45 walks to 112 strikeouts is a good look for Arnold, as he looks to prove he can control his stuff. His 55-grade control isn't concerning, but he has been proving the scouts wrong in Double-A.

The A's Might Be Hesitant To Promote Arnold

Jul 28, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics 2025 1st round draft pick Jamie Arnold speaks with members of the media before the game against the Seattle Mariners at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have discussed why the A's should promote Leo De Vries to Triple-A, and the move might actually help his confidence, as it would allow him to play at the hitter-friendly Las Vegas Ballpark.

On the flip side, promoting pitchers from Double-A to Triple-A in the A's system usually doesn't help their confidence. Pitchers' ERA's on the Las Vegas Aviators are always super inflated due to the Las Vegas Ballpark, and it could certainly kill Arnold's confidence.

Another day at the office for Jamie Arnold 😤



📊 5.2 IP | 2 H | 0 R | 9K pic.twitter.com/bZfs5fgySl — Midland RockHounds (@RockHounds) August 6, 2026

Because Arnold was such a dominant arm in college and has proven he can be a solid starter, the A's could elect to keep him in Double-A and make the rare move of calling him up from Double-A straight to the big leagues.

While you don't see that often, this could be the perfect time to test it out, as the team sits far out of contention and could really use a potential star pitcher in their rotation right now.