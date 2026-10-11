Predicting Athletics' Pitching MVP for 2027 Season

A ton of uncertainty surrounds the A's organization's future. The club has one more season left in West Sacramento before they head to Las Vegas.

There's even uncertainty about how the pitching staff could potentially look heading into next season. Luis Severino has a big decision to make this offseason: whether to opt in and play for the A's for one more year before entering the open market.

Sep 23, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) throws during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Severino stays, there's a chance he could make his third consecutive Opening Day start for the team, unless the team adds a great new arm in the Winter. Jeffrey Springs could also return for $15 million if the A's elect to accept his club option .

With the options looming, and trades or signings too, the A's pitching staff could look really different this season. With J.T. Ginn getting named our pitching MVP this season , we will now look into two candidates to win it in 2027.

Jacob Lopez Could Be a Dark Horse Option

Sep 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over his big-league seasons, Jacob Lopez has certainly had his share of ups and downs. He was optioned earlier this season after cracking the Opening Day rotation.

It was a good move, given that Lopez looked defeated and clearly didn't have his best stuff. However, being sent down could have been huge for his development.

Sep 19, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) walks to the dugout at the end of the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We all knew Lopez had great stuff in store. In 2025, he finished the second half of the season as one of Mark Kotsay's most reliable arms. He posted a 4.08 ERA in 92.2 innings pitched and looked like he would replicate that in a full 2026 season.

2027 is now the perfect opportunity for Lopez to come out and prove that he's the real deal. He has success at the big-league level, but his struggles have outweighed his good starts. While he's a dark -horse pick, you can't count him out.

JT Ginn Could Run It Back

Aug 15, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) throws a pitch against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it's very boring to pick the same winner once again, Ginn proved this year that he has the stuff to be a high-end starter in the league.

He showed time and time again that he can make lengthy starts, get late into games, and do it multiple times a week. Like every pitcher, he had his share of rough outings as well, but his 3.71 ERA was quite impressive.

Athletics starting pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) delivers a pitch in the first inning between the Athletics and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Because of all the uncertainty on the staff, there's a shot he could be the team's Opening Day starter if a few things go his way. If they don't, he could very well end up being the team's third or fourth starter.

Regardless, we have seen a lot of good from Ginn, so getting it once again in 2027 wouldn't be too crazy at all.