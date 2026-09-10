What Severino's Potential Opt-Out Means for Athletics
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The A's pitching staff has been questionable all season long. To open the season, the club had Luis Severino, Jeffrey Springs, Aaron Civale, Jacob Lopez, and Luis Morales in the rotation. Unfortunately, this rotation didn't last very long.
Luis Morales would get sent down after a couple of rough starts, and Jacob Lopez would also get sent down after a rough outing.
Aaron Civale lasted the whole first half in the rotation, and he actually had lots of success early on in his 2026 campaign, but some struggles following a minor injury would have him sent to Chicago in a trade during the All-Star break.
Even Jeffrey Springs has had his share of bad outings this season, and we have discussed that it's probably time to move on from him. Now, with an uncertain future for their ace, Severino, the team's rotation could look different next season.
A's Severino Unsure About Upcoming Opt-Out
We discussed how the upcoming opt-out for Luis Severino should be a very easy decision for the veteran right-hander. However, a development has already occurred that could impact his decision.
Severino is in the second season of his three-year, $67 million contract that the A's gave him in free agency. This was the largest signing in franchise history, and he might not even complete all three years.
In the contract, Severino can opt out after the 2026 season and enter the open market. Because he's set to make $22 million next season and was injured for the majority of the season, you could assume he would not opt out.
However, there could be a few reasons the A's ace might still elect to leave the franchise this offseason.
Why Severino Could Leave the A's
Since joining the A's organization, Severino has been very vocal about his concerns with the A's temporary home in the minor league site in West Sacramento.
Because the final season of his contract will also be the A's last season at Sutter Health Park, Severino said he needs to discuss the upcoming opt-out with his family to decide if staying with the team is the right decision for him.
Although his home splits suggest that Sutter Health Park has been tough for the veteran, he has shown he can still be a strong starter away from West Sacramento. This could make him an enticing option for another club.
However, it's still very hard to believe that another team will bring in Severino for anything near his $22 million contract for the 2027 season, meaning he'd likely have to take a pay cut to play elsewhere next season.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2