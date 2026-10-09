New Potential Candidate Emerges in Athletics' GM Search

The A's organization will undergo significant change over the next few months after a very underwhelming 2026 season.

Injuries killed the team's playoff hopes this year, but a healthy A's team with some additions could be a recipe for success next season. The injuries began with Brent Rooker, and several other players, like Nick Kurtz, Jacob Wilson, and Tyler Soderstrom, all suffered season-ending injuries.

Aug 14, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics outfielders Tyler Soderstrom (21), Henry Bolte (33), and Lawrence Butler (4) celebrate their win against the Texas Rangers at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the draft, the A's mutually parted ways with their long-time General Manager , David Forst. Since the move, the team has had an interim GM and is expected to hire a new GM soon.

We've discussed James Click as one of the options for the A's, and Mike Rizzo , the former World Series Champion GM for the Nationals, could also be linked to the team. This week, a new candidate has entered the discussion.

Sam Fuld Could Be Athletics' New GM

Feb 25, 2024; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski and general manager Sam Fuld talk in the dugout before a game against the New York Yankees at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As the A's look to finalize their new GM, former outfielder Sam Fuld joined the list of candidates. Fuld played in parts of eight big-league seasons with the Rays, Cubs, Twins, and, notably, the A's.

Fuld spent most of his last two big-league seasons, 2014-2015, with the Green and Gold, posting a .201 batting average in 477 at-bats.

Mar 4, 2016; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, AZ, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Sam Fuld (23) warms up before a spring training game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The outfielder finished his career with a .227 batting average, then retired to work behind the scenes. He's worked in the Phillies organization for over six years now and currently serves as the team's President of Business Operations.

If the A's hire Fuld, he will have many decisions to make as soon as the postseason concludes.

Big Decisions To Come for A's New General Manager

Sep 24, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Jeff McNeil (22) hits a three run home run during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether the A's hire Sam Fuld or another candidate won't change the fact that they will face major decisions upon joining the organization.

Luis Severino has an opt-out, which means the team won't have a say in whether he stays for next year. However, his decision could impact some other moves the A's make in the off-season.

May 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Severino leaves, the A's could consider accepting Jeffrey Springs' club option. Although $15 million is a lot for a struggling starter, the southpaw was the team's most productive arm in 2025, so they could bring him back if they lose Luis Severino.

Jeff McNeil also has a pricey club option for the 2027 season, and although he started slowly, he quickly became one of the team's best bats and was able to stay healthy the whole season despite his age.