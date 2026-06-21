3 Takeaways From the Athletics' Blowout Loss to the Angels

The Athletics would offically drop under .500 again, following the rough loss vs. the Angels.

The A's and prolonged success have been at odds all season long. When the A's have a chance to potentially break .500 , the wheels fall off fast. This game was a golden example, as the Athletics had their best pitcher in J.T. Ginn on the mound, and still failed to take the win.

A's Need to Make a Move Now

Jun 17, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay visits the mound during the fourth inning of the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Lately, the Athletics have seemingly hit their ceiling with the current squad. And while they are capable of much more, there is a glaring issue that has been holding them back: pitching. If the Athletics were to add a solid starter , much less a solid reliever the Athletics would be in a great position to make the playoffs.

The bottom line is the Athletics need to be buyers before the deadline even comes around. With a smooth schedule ahead of them for the most part, the Athletics need to jump ahead. This starts with trading for a pitcher in the coming weeks to smooth out the current rotation. If they fail to do so, the rest of the season will look exactly how it has looked these last few weeks.

This Might Have Been Scott Barlow’s Last Outing as an A’s Pitcher

Jun 14, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Athletics pitcher Scott Barlow (58) throws a pitch in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Boz Bloom-Imagn Images | Boz Bloom-Imagn Images

Scott Barlow has really struggled for the A's this season. In 33.1 innings pitched, Barlow hosts a 6.48 ERA and 1.35 WHIP, and has allowed seven home runs. While it is unclear why Mark Kotsay elected to utilize Barlow in that situation, it is clear that Barlow has not done well for the Athletics, and it might be time for both parties to move on.

This game could have been closer if not for Barlow coming in. Keep in mind, Barlow would come into the game after Ginn would allow two singles, one being an infield single. Would Ginn have gotten out of the inning? Maybe. But what is certain is that Barlow is not a better choice. And because of that anxiety when he comes out, it would make sense if Barlow were off the team.

The Gap Between J.T. Ginn and Gage Jump is Razor Thin

Jun 20, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

While it is unorthodox to pit two great players against each other, conversations like this matter when evaluating a potential playoff bid. Will Gage Jump start first in the Wild Card? Or will J.T. Ginn? Right now, Ginn would be a good choice, but after Saturday's game, the gap between the two aces has gotten closer.

Against the Angels, Ginn would pitch 5.1 innings, allow seven hits, and earn four runs. But keep in mind, Barlow would allow two of Ginn's runs mid-inning. While this was a very rocky performance from the Athletics' top pitcher, there is little doubt that he will bounce back. Either way, both Jump and Ginn will play huge roles down the stretch.