Shea Langeliers' Future With the A's Is Far From Settled

The future looks extremely bright for this A's franchise as they gear up and prepare for their move to the Las Vegas Strip in 2028.

The club has seen lots of production from guys like Gage Jump and J.T. Ginn in their rotation this season. They also have a ton of young starters in their farm that we have yet to see in the big leagues, such as Jamie Arnold.

Shea Langeliers has reached 40 RBIs



Season Stats:

19 HR

40 RBI

.274 AVG | .338 OBP | .866 OPS



Pace: 43 HR / 90 RBI#Athletics pic.twitter.com/FHezcg1LpA — PaceBall (@paceball__) June 20, 2026

On the other side of the ball, the A's have a bunch of young stars, such as their Rookie of the Year winner, Nick Kurtz, and his runner-up, Jacob Wilson.

One of the team's most productive hitters and most important defensive players, Shea Langeliers, will most certainly be off to his first All-Star game this summer. Because Shea Langeliers is represented by super agent Scott Boras, it will make things complicated when it comes to the future of Shea with the A's organization.

Why Shea Langeliers Will Likely Hit the Open Market

Jun 13, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) scores during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Scott Boras clients are well-known for entering free agency when their contracts expire. This is because it maximizes the most money not just for the player, but also for Boras and his agency.

So, this means there's a very strong chance that Shea Langeliers could be entering the open market when his contract with the A's expires.

Shea BANGeliers LEADS in votes as starting catcher for the 2026 AL All-star team😍👀💥 https://t.co/TpQ46QKE5j pic.twitter.com/w94NMdPunU — SleeperAthletics (@SleeperAth) June 15, 2026

If the A's organization believes that Shea will certainly test the open market, it might be wise to trade him sooner rather than later. He is one of, if not the best, catchers in all of baseball right now. He's an amazing defensive catcher, is also a premium hitter, and runs the bases well.

Lots of teams including the New York Yankees would be interested if the A's elected to deal Shea. He'll certainly be a hot name on the trade market if he becomes available for other teams.

The A's Catching Hole if Langeliers is Gone

Jun 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) celebrates with left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) after hitting a two run inside the park home run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

If Langeliers either leaves the A's in free agency, or if the club decides to trade him, the A's would have a huge hole at the catcher position.

The only option in-house right now would be Jonah Heim. Since the A's have added him back to the team, he's been on fire, and is becoming one of the most reliable bats in the lineup. He's also had some crazy clutch moments, such as his big homer on Friday night, and his game-tieing homer in the Las Vegas series.

August was Bangin’ 💪



Congratulations to Shea Langeliers on being named AL Player of the Month! pic.twitter.com/7esmDwrY3s — Athletics (@Athletics) September 3, 2025

The A's could also look to replace Langeliers in the upcoming draft. We discussed that Arkansas catcher, Ryder Helfrick, could be a potential option for the team with their 8th overall selection.

Obviously the A's will do anything to try and avoid losing their superstar catcher, but worst comes to worst, they will have options to replace him. They could stick with Heim for the future, or they could also grab a catcher in the upcoming draft.