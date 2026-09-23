Athletics Snap Losing Streak: Top Takeaways From Win Over Angels
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Even though it is too little, too late, the Athletics would end their losing streak at six.
With just five more games left in the season, the Athletics are just five more losses away from finishing the season 62-100. But with a win against the Angels, all they need to do is win one more game. From the looks of it, the Athletics are getting hot at just the right time to avoid this.
Luis Medina Is Looking Elite
Luis Medina has put together a very solid stretch of appearances to close out the season. In his last 7.2 innings pitched, Medina has posted a 0.00 ERA and 0.65 WHIP. In this stretch, Medina has allowed only one hit, the fewest by any Athletics pitcher in the last 15 days.
While this stretch doesn't mean much for the team now, the Athletics will need solid bullpen pitching in 2027 to complement a very healthy offense. If Medina can keep this up, it will raise the Athletics' ceiling next year and let the team look for starting pitching before the bullpen.
Carlos Cortes, WOW
Carlos Cortes would have an excellent outing in the win, despite not entering the game as a starter. In his first at-bat, he hit an RBI triple, and in his second at-bat, he hit a two-run home run to give the Athletics a 7-6 lead in the eighth. By far, this was the best offensive outing of the night.
Cortes' role next season could be very interesting. With Denzel Clarke back in the mix, along with Tyler Soderstrom, who is bound to be back by next season, it is clear that the outfield is getting a bit crowded for Cortes to find his spot. But as we have seen, Cortes' bat gives him an edge that could earn him a reserve role.
Offense Cannot Play Catch-Up
The Athletics, despite scoring nine runs, would only record their first two in the sixth inning. By this point, the Athletics were staring down the barrel of a potential blowout from arguably the worst team in baseball. This will not be sustainable in any season, much less over the last five games of 2026.
With all the talent the Athletics have at the top of the lineup, there are no excuses for this lack of offense this early on. In the next few games, it would be nice to see the Athletics get hyper-aggressive when they get a runner on. Guys like Henry Bolte or Zack Gelof have the speed to create runs nearly every time. This means steals, bunts, and everything in between.
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Andrew Ferguson is the beat writer at Athletics On SI. He is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV, striving to turn his lifelong passion for sports into his career.Follow afergLV