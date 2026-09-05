Why Athletics Could Compete for Playoff Spot Year From Now

It's no mystery that this team has been impacted by many uncontrollable factors.

With the regular season coming to a close very soon, it might be time to reflect on what an up-and-down season it has been. For starters, this team had control of the AL West in June, a feat that was way above expectations at the time. But after two very ugly stretches, the light on the season has fully faded as we now look to what next season could hold.

Issues Are Magnified

Aug 19, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are not many constants in baseball, but the Athletics' bad pitching has been one throughout the season, even when they were atop the AL West. With a new GM, it is obvious which parts of the team need fixing the most: the pitching staff, top to bottom.

However, with Jacob Lopez , JT Ginn, and Gage Jump, for the most part, looking like serviceable pitchers, the Athletics really need to address one spot in the rotation unless Luis Severino does not use his player option to stick with the team. This now allows the Athletics to focus their resources on one position group rather than spread them too thin.

The Offense Will Be Insane

Jul 4, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) looks on in a game against the Miami Marlins during the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only reason this article is even possible is due to the prospect of what the Athletics' offense could look like next season. With standout second-half performances from Zack Gelof, Lawrence Butler, Henry Bolte, and Jeff McNeil , you have to wonder what this team would look like with its top-three home run hitters back in the lineup.

Losing Nick Kurtz left a massive gash in the Athletics' overall firepower; this is not up for debate. But when you add in a Shea Langeliers injury or a Tyler Soderstrom injury, the picture becomes clear. Despite not having their top players, the Athletics have still shown flashes of dominance. Take their last three games as an example: 7.7 runs per game and 11 home runs during this stretch.

Trade Pieces Have Emerged

Sep 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Athletics shortstop Alika Williams (12) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics' talent pool is getting very crowded. Take the shortstop position: Jacob Wilson, Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, and Alika Williams. All are very talented players who, if traded, would bring in a very solid haul, all things considered. With how Williams and Kuroda-Grauer have played this season, it would not be surprising to see the Athletics move on from either of them to fix some of the pitching problems.

In two years, you could also add Leo De Vries to the mix at the shortstop position, making things that much more complicated. When looking out to the outfield, the problem could be the same. Guys like Soderstrom or Lawrence Butler would bring in even bigger hauls, moves that, if done, would pave the way for a few standouts in the farm system, like Drew Burress or Devin Taylor, to join the Athletics roster.

The Bottom Line

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though this season has been a dud, the future is undoubtedly bright for this ever-improving Athletics team. A few moves this offseason, and a season less affected by injuries, and just like that, the Athletics could be fighting for a playoff spot exactly a year from today.