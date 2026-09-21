This A’s Reliever Has Been Breaking Out This Season

It feels like there has not been a lot of good for the A's this season. Coming off a strong second half in 2025 and with a solid young core of players, many expected the club to at least be competitive this year.

Unfortunately, injuries have absolutely killed the season. On the bright side, it has provided lots of opportunities for younger players to showcase themselves in the big leagues.

May 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. (38) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All season, the A's have had struggles in the bullpen. The team designated their closer, Scott Barlow, for assignment earlier this summer, and others have been out for a long time due to injuries. Mark Leiter Jr. and Justin Sterner, specifically.

However, a couple of different guys have stepped up for the Green and Gold. Elvis Alvarado has been looking like the team's future closer , and Scott Blewett could perhaps have earned himself a spot in the bullpen next season.

Luis Medina Has Been Great for the Athletics

Sep 11, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Medina (46) throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into this season, Luis Medina would have a chance at making the Opening Day roster because he was out of minor league options.

Medina had been a starting pitcher in the big leagues, where he has flashed a nice fastball, but clearly wasn't working out as a starter. In 2024, he posted a 5.18 ERA, and in 2023, he also posted a 5.42 ERA in the big leagues.

LUIS MEDINA WITH ONE OF HIS BIGGEST STRIKEOUTS OF THE YEAR TO HOLD THE LEAD FOR THE A'S. 🔥🔥🔥



A NASTY SLIDER TO GET AROZARENA TO SWING WILDLY AND LAUNCH HIS BAT INTO FOUL TERRITORY! #Athletics pic.twitter.com/8F9dQQIAT7 — Uprooted (@uprootedoakland) September 4, 2026

Something needed to change for Medina, so when making the Opening Day roster, the team would have him serve as a reliever. Fortunately for him, this allowed him to increase his velocity because he wouldn't need to throw as many pitches.

This has made Medina a very strong reliever. He currently sits in the 93rd percentile in whiff percentage and the 91st in strikeout percentage. Bringing in a swing-and-miss guy in high-leverage situations is usually a good recipe for winning games.

How Medina Fits on the Team Next Season

Jul 28, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Medina (46) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is lots of uncertainty next season in terms of the entire A's roster. Because the club fired its general manager , David Forst, they will be looking to hire a new GM very shortly.

This means the new GM will be able to improve the team's pitching staff before the start of the 2026 season. Gutting most of the pitching staff could be a good idea, but as mentioned, a couple of guys certainly deserve a spot next season.

LUIS MEDINA WITH TWO HUGE PUNCHOUTS IN A HIGH LEVERAGE SETUP APPEARANCE! 🔥 #Athletics pic.twitter.com/zrxrGONmYr — Uprooted (@uprootedoakland) June 25, 2026

You would expect Medina to serve as a long reliever, but because of his success as a higher-leverage reliever this season, he'd likely stick to that. If the A's are able to bring in a couple of strong relievers this offseason, maybe Medina could be a middle reliever.

While the A's will have plenty of changes to make in the offseason, Luis Medina has been proving he belongs in the big leagues. Because he still has no minor league options, he will have a very strong case to once again crack the Opening Day roster.