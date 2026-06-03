Athletics Squeak Past Cubs: Key Takeaways From Winning Effort

After a rough series vs. the Yankees, the Athletics would steal Game 1 from the Cubs.

Considering the Athletics are 18-14 on the road, the result of this game was expected. This win now puts the A's two games away from .500, and 2.5 games away from leading the A.L West. However, it should be noted that the Athletics now trail both the Rangers and Mariners for the lead. Meaning the road is uphill from here.

It's Time To Worry About Langeliers

May 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) jogs around the bases after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

Shea Langeliers started this season on fire. And if he were to remain consistent, there is little doubt that he would be in some MVP conversations this fall. However, the last two weeks have been tough for the star catcher, as he is hitting just .109 with five hits. Something is wrong, and that needs to change soon.

Against the Cubs, Langeliers would go 0-of-4, while leaving a runner on base. This has been a common theme for Langeliers, and as a result, the Athletics offense has been in free fall. Right now, Langeliers is hitting .288 on the season, a far cry from the .340 average he was hitting on May 14.

Gage Jump Looks Great

May 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Gage Jump (61) makes his MLB debut and throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

After a very rocky debut vs. the Mariners on May 26, Jump would give up four runs and nine hits in just 5.0 innings. He would turn a corner versus a very impressive Cubs offense, where he would pitch 7.0 innings, striking out five, and allowing just three hits and one run, which came in the first inning.

Even though he would give up an early run, Jump did not let that rattle him. Two of the three hits that Jump allowed all game were in the first inning. This just proves that, with a little more time to develop, the A's will have a quality pitcher in no time; if this wasn't the case already. With Luis Severino expected to miss even more time, Jump should be here to stay.

Zack Gelof Is Heating Up

Jun 2, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) reacts after hitting an RBI-single against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Zack Gelof has quietly become one of the Athletics' more efficient hitters in the last seven days. During that span, he is hitting .400 with a .481 OPS and three RBIs. Even though he was far from incredible in Game 1, he was able to hit an RBI single in the top of the fourth to give the Athletics the lead.

In past articles, we have talked about switching the lineup more aggressively when hot streaks like this occur. Considering Gelof is hitting 8th in the lineup currently, it wouldn't be terrible to see Gelof hit a few spots up. Either way, Gelof is playing great baseball right now and could be a cornerstone of the lineup later on this season.