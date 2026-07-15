3 Athletics Who Will Have Massive Second Half of Season

The Athletics are currently on a nine-game losing streak, the worst baseball.

With the All-Star break now in full swing, it might give the Athletics enough time to regroup and finish off the season strong. While this is optimistic, it could happen if the right players in the right spots get hot. For the Athletics, they will need more than one or two players to heat up.

Luis Medina | RP

May 24, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Luis Medina (46) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Athletics to turn things around, the pitching staff needs to figure out how to break even. Right now, both the starting rotation and bullpen have been very inconsistent, with even the sure-fire pitchers struggling during the skid. However, Luis Medina has been fairly consistent since July 1.

Since then, Medina has allowed no runs, three hits, and three walks in 5.2 innings (four outings). While the sample size is rather small to project a "mid-season breakout", Medina has been one of, if not the best, relievers for the Athletics this season. On May 15, his seasonal ERA would peak at 1.62. Not bad.

Zack Gelof | UTL

Jun 21, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof (20) bats during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the vast majority of the season, Zack Gelof has been the glue that has kept the Athletics' offense together. In 227 at-bats this season, Gelof is batting .273 with 11 home runs and 29 RBIs. During that span, he has also posted an .803 OPS. It is also important to note that Gelof was in the midst of a 24-game hitting streak, the longest in baseball at the time.

The only issue with Gelof's game is his inability to stay on the field, something you really cannot knock him for. But when he is on the field, Gelof needs to be the spark in the Athletics lineup to create more runs than they have recently. Once Gelof gets hot, the Athletics' ceiling rises significantly.

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer | 3B

Jul 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Athletics shortstop Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (44) hits a single in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer has been excellent for the Athletics since his debut on June 29. And while his sample size is fairly small, he has been the most electric player, batting .422 with four doubles and a single RBI. Even though he has only had 45 at-bats, all signs point to him being a permanent addition to the Athletics' lineup this season.

Once Kuroda-Grauer can turn these hits into runs or RBIs, the A's offense will be unstoppable. Pairing him with guys like Nick Kurtz or Shea Langeliers in the lineup is the solution. If Gelof is also able to heat up again, the Athletics' offense all of a sudden is back to elite status.