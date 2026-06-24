Athletics Continue To Falter: Top Takeaways From Giants Loss

This game simply could not have gone worse for the Athletics.

Right now, the Athletics sit at 38-41, and 2.5 games back from the A.L West lead. Considering the Athletics were at 0.5 games behind the Mariners just three games ago, this drop-off is very concerning. If the Athletics can't pick up steam fast, the season could get out of hand.

Aaron Civale Is Trending Upwards

Jun 23, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Aaron Civale (45) throws during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

In past articles, we’ve discussed how top-heavy the Athletics’ pitching staff has been all season, a major reason the team has remained stuck in mediocrity. However, Aaron Civale helped shift that narrative in his latest start, pitching four innings while allowing just two runs.

While Civale would give up a home run and six hits, the expectations for him were set very low entering this game. So the fact that the Athletics were still within striking distance for most of the game shows improvement. If Civale can build on this outing, the Athletics might be able to get over the .500 hump down the line.

The Athletics Need More From Their Top Performers

Jun 21, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) runs around the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

The Athletics big three of Nick Kurtz, Shea Langeliers , and Jacob Wilson would combine for 0 hits, four strikeouts, and two walks. Not pretty at all. Given how well this team's offense has been all season, and recently, seeing a stat line like this from the Athletics top contributors is unsettling.

More than likely, this group will turn things around soon, so you should not read too much into this. However, against a team like the 32-46 Giants, the Athletics cannot afford their heavy hitters to go radio silent. In such a tight A.L West race, every win counts . It's time to start playing like it.

The Void Zack Gelof Leaves Is Concerning

Jun 17, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) watches the ball after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Entering this game, Zack Gelof had recorded a hit in his last 24 games, which led MLB at the time. Unfortunately, in the bottom of the second inning, Gelof would get his hand stepped on by former Athletics' star Matt Chapman. Gelof would leave the game with a hand laceration. Luckily, Gelof is considered day-to-day.

Since Gelof left the game, his hitting streak is a thing of the past. Devastating. But what came after that might have been worse. The Athletics as a whole fell completely flat without Gelof. With his recent production gone, the Athletics really did not have much to build off of. If Gelof does not come back soon, similar results could follow.