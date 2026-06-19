Gage Jump Stuns in A's Series Opener vs. Angels

For the first time this season, the Athletics have shut out a team at home.

Right now, the Athletics are just one game below .500, with a chance to potentially finish the series two games above .500 if a sweep is accomplished. And from the looks of it, this could happen easily. The Athletics are still nipping at the Mariners heels, as they are just 1.5 games back from first place in the A.L West.

Athletics Offense Got Hot Early

Jun 17, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The A's would pretty much win the game in the first inning with a five-run outburst. This inning would start off with six consecutive batters earning a hit, as well as a Shea Langeliers three-run home run. This inning proved how dangerous the Athletics' offense can be when everything is clicking. And more times than not, it is.

What was interesting about this game in particular was Zack Gelof leading off for the Athletics. Considering he is on a 22-game hitting streak (longest in MLB), this move made perfect sense. Moving forward, it would be nice to see Gelof as the lead-off hitter in not only this series but in future ones, too.

Gage Jump Is Incredible

Jun 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Gage Jump (61) pitches during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Since getting called up from the minors, Gage Jump has been incredible, outside of two rocky starts, the first one in his debut, and during his start in Vegas. Two outings where Jump should get a pass. But knowing Jump and the player he is, it was almost a lock that he would excel during his start vs. the Angels.

Jump would record 7.0 innings pitched and seven strikeouts. But the most fascinating stat from the start was that he only allowed a single and zero runs. This kid can flat-out pitch. His next start will come against the Athletics old cross-bridge rival, the Giants, on June 23. A game you do not want to miss.

It's Time To Worry About Carlos Cortes

Jun 10, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Athletics right fielder Carlos Cortes (26) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

At one point in the season, it looked like Carlos Cortes was going to be one of the top Athletics' contributors . However, he has hit a steep decline in production: over the last 30 days, Cortes is batting .183 with two home runs and five RBIs. We know what Cortes is capable of, and he is not showing it.

In his last six games, Cortes has only been able to record a single hit, which came on June 14 vs. the Rockies. If you can put two and two together, this means that Cortes has been unable to get a hit while in Sacramento. Something that could prove troubling, as the Athletics still have three games left versus the Angels at Sutter Health.