Athletics Series Drought Continues: Takeaways From Loss vs. Reds

The Athletics' season-altering skid is still on.

Even though the Athletics played a decent game, it wasn't enough to get the win. And at the end of the day, that is all that matters. With the 3-2 loss, the Athletics are now 45-69 and 13 games back from the AL West Lead. This game also marks the seventh straight loss. Rough.

Jacob Lopez Is a Good Pitcher

Aug 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Athletics' pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacob Lopez has had a very up-and-down season, to say the least. Back on June 2, he was sent down to Triple-A Las Vegas for performance reasons, which, for Lopez, was exactly where he wanted to be at the time. It would not be until July 7 that he would join the Athletics' roster once again.

Since getting called, Lopez has pitched 24.1 innings, with a 3.33 ERA and 1.19 WHIP. His K/9 has been very impressive, as he has put up a solid 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings. In the loss, Lopez pitched decently, giving up four hits and two runs while striking out nine in 5.0 innings pitched.

Injuries Are Starting To Show

Jul 26, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) swings at a pitch during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics have been dealt a pretty long hand with injuries in recent months, but we are really starting to feel them now. In a perfect world, the Athletics would have Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, Nick Kurtz, Shea Langeliers, Zack Gelof, and Brent Rooker in the lineup. Without them, close losses like this one will continue to occur.

Even though the Athletics were not the best team in baseball with them, there is no doubt that their impact would have altered the outcome of both games in this series. With Gelof on his rehab assignment, and Kurtz and Kuroda-Grauer hopefully coming back within the month, the Athletics could be on the brink of something special .

Scott Blewett Is the Face of the Bullpen…for Now

Jul 5, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Scott Blewett (67) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics bullpen has been a revolving door for who the "guy" actually is. Some weeks it would be Luis Medina and Jose Suarez ; other weeks it would be Elvis Alvarado or Hogan Harris. But recently, newly acquired pitcher Scott Blewett has looked great since joining the team on July 27.

Since the acquisition from the Orioles, Blewett has pitched 5.1 innings, allowing six hits and one earned run. Granted, the sample size is small, but Blewett has done a good job nonetheless. In the loss, Blewett would pitch 2.0 innings without allowing a base runner. Very good outing from the newcomer.

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