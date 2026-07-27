Athletics Lose Series Decider: Key Takeaways From Painful Loss

The Athletics are not in a good spot at all.

Before the game, Shea Langeliers was diagnosed with a torn meniscus, and just 1.1 innings in, Jeffrey Springs exited with hip soreness. With even more injuries piling up, the Athletics are on their last leg, and while anything can happen in baseball, it is safe to say the Athletics are in trouble.

Welcome Back, Nick Kurtz

Jun 21, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) runs around the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the last game breakdown, we talked about Nick Kurtz's struggles and how they have hurt the team as a whole. But in the loss, we would get a typical Kurtz game, in which he went 1-for-3 with a three-run shot and a walk. His efforts alone put the A's back into the game and created momentum that could have been the deciding factor.

With Langeliers likely out for the season, Kurtz will need to step up that much more. Kurtz is by far the best player on the Athletics, and he will need to play like it. Moving forward, we need to see a lower strikeout rate and more power overall. While this is easier said than done, it is the only way the Athletics can get back on track.

Luis Morales Will Enter Starting Rotation Very Soon

Jul 26, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Morales (19) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned earlier, Jeffrey Springs left the game in the second inning due to hip discomfort. In his place, the Athletics would elect to use Luis Morales as his replacement. After this outing, it would not be surprising to see Morales as a permanent addition to the rotation, in place of Jack Perkins or Springs.

In the loss, Morales would pitch 4.2 innings, while giving up just four hits and earning two runs. While it was far from perfect, with more time and preparation than he had in the loss, Morales could prove to be a stabilizer in what has been a very shaky Athletics rotation this season.

The Bullpen Needs To Be Fixed

Jul 24, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Athletics pitcher Geoff Hartlieb (31) walks to the dugout after being relieved during the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the deadline approaching, it is clear the Athletics have plenty of issues to fix. But after the game, it is clear that the Athletics need to go out and get a reliever who can be trusted. Geoff Hartlieb would be the only reliever used, if you do not count Morales. In 2.0 innings, Hartlieb would allow five hits and three runs.

In innings six and seven, the A's would combine for six runs. Keep in mind, they were down seven at that point, and hope was starting to fade. With newfound momentum, Hartlieb was unable to slow down the Twins, which ultimately cost the Athletics the game. And while there are some good arms in the pen, it only takes one to lose a game.

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