Law Dawg Is Back: Key Takeaways From Extra-Inning Heartbreaker

The Athletics needed a win on Wednesday, but simply could not get it done.

The last time the Athletics won back-to-back games was on June 26, against the Giants and Angels. With the Athletics' pitching being serviceable since the All-Star break, the recent lack of success has been concerning. This loss now means the Athletics have a chance to tie the series or lose it outright.

Jacob Lopez Is Close To Collapsing...Again

Jul 24, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Athletics pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Besides JT Ginn, there has not been a better pitcher in the Athletics' rotation than Jacob Lopez. While the signs were there before the All-Star break, the success that Lopez has harnessed since re-entering the rotation has been alarming. This is exactly who the A's needed to step up.

Since the All-Star break, Lopez has a 1-1 record, with a great 1.84 ERA and 1.23 WHIP. But in the loss, it is clear that this may not be sustainable for much longer. Lopez would pitch 5.1 innings, while allowing seven hits and one home run. With so many base runners and a home run allowed, it is just a matter of time before Lopez completely breaks down. If he can avoid this , the A's will be in a great spot.

The Athletics' 'Stars' Are Not Living Up to the Moment

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In previous articles, we kept restating how much talent is in the lineup, yet the offensive production has been subpar, to say the least. The same sentiment could be applied to this game, as guys like Jacob Wilson , Tyler Soderstrom, and Tommy White were simply unable to get the job done with multiple golden opportunities.

Wilson would strike out looking in the bottom of the ninth with one out and the winning run at third. White would go 0-for-5 with four strikeouts, while leaving six runners on the base paths. And Soderstrom would leave four runners on while going 0-for-5. White deserves a pass since he is still very early in his career. But for Wilson and Soderstrom, this lack of production in high-leverage situations, as mentioned above, is concerning.

The Law Dawg Is Back

Jul 28, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics outfielder Lawrence Butler (4) hits a RBI double against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lawrence Butler has struggled big time this season, to say the least, with his seasonal batting average consistently teetering under .200. However, it feels like Butler has gotten some of his confidence back since the All-Star break, with him batting .276 with a solid .906 OPS, along with eight hits and five RBIs.

In the loss, Butler would hit a lead-taking solo home run in the fifth, and in the bottom of the ninth, he would hit a double that was centimeters away from ending the game. While we have seen bursts of production like this before from Butler this season, it might be safe to say that Butler is starting to trend upwards dramatically.