These Two Athletics Should Heavily Interest Atlanta Braves
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The Braves are gearing up for yet another playoff run after a strong first half of the season. It seemed like the A's would also be a playoff team early on, as they were the stand-alone leaders in the AL West for a few weeks.
Unfortunately, it's been a rough month or so for the A's. They have been riddled with injuries, and most recently, former Atlanta prospect Shea Langeliers has been ruled out for the season.
The injuries and underperformance have likely taken the A's out of the playoff race, and there's a good chance the club looks to deal away some of their talent for younger players.
If the A's want to capitalize on value and land some young talent, they could trade one of their outfielders to Atlanta, which is in dire need of a corner outfielder.
Tyler Soderstrom Is a Fit for Atlanta
Right now, the Braves are trotting out veteran outfielder Mike Yastrzemski as their right fielder, and he has been very unproductive for them. He holds a .226 batting average in 276 plate appearances and has just six home runs.
A strong left-handed bat that can fill their outfield should interest them before the trade deadline, and the A's have the perfect candidate for them.
Soderstrom got off to a slow start this season, but it was not long before he became one of the hottest bats in the A's lineup. He has 17 homers on the season and an OPS higher than .820.
His productivity at the plate could really interest the Braves, who need a strong bat to propel them to the postseason. Soderstrom did sign a long-term extension this past offseason, so now that he has a lot of years of team control for cheap, his value should be at an all-time high.
Lawrence Butler Could Return Home
Since Atlanta so badly needs a corner outfielder, another option the A's could present for them is Lawrence Butler.
While Butler isn't having the best statistical season, he's been swinging the bat a lot better recently. He's raised his average by over 40 points, increased his exit velocity, and is starting to look like the hitter he was in his dominant 2024 season.
Like Soderstrom, he's also locked up long-term, which should help the A's potential return because there is a lot of team control on his contract.
Since Butler grew up in Atlanta, playing for his hometown team while also getting a change of scenery could certainly be in the cards for the A's.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2