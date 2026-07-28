These Two Athletics Should Heavily Interest Atlanta Braves

The Braves are gearing up for yet another playoff run after a strong first half of the season. It seemed like the A's would also be a playoff team early on, as they were the stand-alone leaders in the AL West for a few weeks.

Unfortunately, it's been a rough month or so for the A's. They have been riddled with injuries, and most recently, former Atlanta prospect Shea Langeliers has been ruled out for the season .

Jun 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) celebrates with left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) and center fielder Henry Bolte (33) after hitting a two run inside the park home run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The injuries and underperformance have likely taken the A's out of the playoff race, and there's a good chance the club looks to deal away some of their talent for younger players.

If the A's want to capitalize on value and land some young talent, they could trade one of their outfielders to Atlanta, which is in dire need of a corner outfielder.

Tyler Soderstrom Is a Fit for Atlanta

Jul 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) returns to the dugout after striking out to the Minnesota Twins with two runners in scoring position in the eighth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now, the Braves are trotting out veteran outfielder Mike Yastrzemski as their right fielder, and he has been very unproductive for them. He holds a .226 batting average in 276 plate appearances and has just six home runs.

A strong left-handed bat that can fill their outfield should interest them before the trade deadline, and the A's have the perfect candidate for them.

Tyler Soderstrom gives the @Athletics an early lead 😤 pic.twitter.com/OB7zYfSNkJ — MLB (@MLB) July 28, 2026

Soderstrom got off to a slow start this season, but it was not long before he became one of the hottest bats in the A's lineup. He has 17 homers on the season and an OPS higher than .820.

His productivity at the plate could really interest the Braves, who need a strong bat to propel them to the postseason. Soderstrom did sign a long-term extension this past offseason, so now that he has a lot of years of team control for cheap, his value should be at an all-time high.

Lawrence Butler Could Return Home

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics outfielder Lawrence Butler scores a run in the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since Atlanta so badly needs a corner outfielder, another option the A's could present for them is Lawrence Butler.

While Butler isn't having the best statistical season, he's been swinging the bat a lot better recently. He's raised his average by over 40 points, increased his exit velocity, and is starting to look like the hitter he was in his dominant 2024 season.

Lawrence Butler over the batter's eye 💪



He knew he got it! pic.twitter.com/3L98tCqh0K — MLB (@MLB) June 11, 2026

Like Soderstrom, he's also locked up long-term , which should help the A's potential return because there is a lot of team control on his contract.

Since Butler grew up in Atlanta, playing for his hometown team while also getting a change of scenery could certainly be in the cards for the A's.