Why Athletics Could Ship Off Some Outfielders This Summer

The A's have been going through a rough patch and were able to snag a game against the Washington Nationals, but still lost the series.

The big news that came out on Sunday was that the A's could be looking to trade some of their big-league outfielders before the trade deadline. The reason for moving them is the surplus of talent, as well as to help the club land some young pitching.

J.T. Ginn receives a standing ovation after taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning 👏 pic.twitter.com/nSMqg6RZP7 — Athletics on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 19, 2026

The A's lack of young pitching has been a huge issue for the team. Gage Jump has solidified a spot in the rotation, and J.T. Ginn is pitching like a star this season. But besides those two, it's been a rough season for the rest of the A's starters.

The recent struggles for the pitching staff led to the firing of the A's pitching coach , Scott Emerson. As the deadline is just weeks away, we will look at a few of the options for the A's to trade away.

Tyler Soderstrom Could Be Dealt

Jul 17, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) celebrates with shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the A's have locked up Soderstrom for a bunch of seasons and he should be a star for the team when they head to Las Vegas in 2028, his trade value this summer could be worth looking into.

It's also worth noting that Max Muncy has been playing in the outfield since he was optioned to Triple-A. More specifically, he's been the starting left fielder in a bunch of games for the Aviators, which could be to get him familiar with the position if Soderstrom is dealt.

Max Muncy makes a perfect throw to the plate to keep the game tied at 11! pic.twitter.com/FWgjJojKPl — MLB (@MLB) June 20, 2026

It's going to be tough to lose someone with the offensive production of Soderstrom, but the team could certainly land a young arm for him, which would immediately bolster their staff and maybe even transform the A's back into contenders.

Carlos Cortes, Colby Thomas, and Lawrence Butler Could Draw Interest

Jul 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Carlos Cortes (26) gestures after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Soderstrom isn't the only A's outfielder who will get some calls from opposing GMs this summer, as the club has seen some success from a few others as well.

Carlos Cortes has really broken out this season as a strong hitter. The one rough part of his game is his speed and defense. Because he's an offensive outfielder, contenders would love to add his left-handed bat to their lineup.

in case you missed it! pic.twitter.com/ODL7690OjK — Athletics (@Athletics) July 19, 2026

Colby Thomas has been roughly league average against left-handed pitching and is a highly talented prospect who needs an opportunity for everyday at-bats somewhere. He could be a perfect platoon with Lawrence Butler, who hits right-handers well, should the team trade both of them in the same deal.