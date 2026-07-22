This NL Team Perfect Trade Partner for Athletics' Soderstrom

As the deadline quickly approaches, the A's are in a tough situation on whether or not they should become buyers and work their way back into contention or if they should sell off some talent and focus on competing over the next few years.

The team has already dealt Aaron Civale, as the veteran right-hander was an impending free agent and was also removed from the rotation to make way for Jacob Lopez.

Jul 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) throws to a Washington Nationals batter during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Lopez's struggles earlier in the season led him to be optioned to Triple-A, he was a very reliable starter for the team last season, and has lots of potential to be a very good young starter for the struggling pitching staff.

With the deadline weeks away, the A's could possibly move on from this star player, while also adding some pieces that could keep them in contention over the next few seasons.

The Phillies Are a Perfect Fit for Tyler Soderstrom

Jun 20, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been discussed on social media a lot over the last week that the A's could be shipping off some of their outfield depth to land some young pitching. So, obviously, Carlos Cortes, Colby Thomas, and even Lawrence Butler's names were immediately brought up.

However, if the A's really want to land some young pitching, it will come at a higher price than just a guy like Cortes or Thomas. They will have to intrigue teams by including a very strong hitter in Tyler Soderstrom.

Tyler Soderstrom adds on for the @Athletics with a 2-run homer! pic.twitter.com/6J3rJ4FKVG — MLB (@MLB) July 19, 2026

The Phillies are playing their way back into contention after a slow start this season. They fired their manager, and since then, Don Mattingly has seemingly changed the clubhouse into a contender.

With the strong rotation they have, which includes Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler, Jesus Luzardo, and Aaron Nola, the team's main focus will be on getting outfield help. Unless Bryce Harper plans to move back to the outfield, they desperately need someone to complement Brandon Marsh and Justin Crawford.

Possible Return for Tyler Soderstrom

May 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter (24) throws a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because Soderstrom has been such a premium bat this season for the A's and has also been extended long-term for cheap, his value should be very high. He's also a solid defender out in left field, as he was a finalist for the Gold Glove award last season.

The Phillies sent down top pitching prospect Andrew Painter, as he has had some really brutal outings this season. However, his potential is through the roof, and he could use a change of scenery, considering Phillies fans aren't so fond of him.

A Soderstrom for Painter swap could potentially be good for both sides, but considering Soderstrom is locked up and guaranteed to be a great bat for the Phillies' lineup, it could take another arm to get the deal done.

The team could potentially include recently promoted Alex McFarlane in the deal. He comes with an electric fastball and could be a nice arm for the A's to have moving forward.

It's very unclear if the A's would move on from Soderstrom, but if they could land someone like Andrew Painter, they could certainly consider the trade.