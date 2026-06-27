Athletics Trample Angels: Takeaways from Blowout Win

After a very choppy series vs. the Giants, the Athletics were able to build on their Game 3 win in the first game of the Angels series.

The Athletics now stand at 40-42 and are just 1.5 games behind the Mariners for the A.L. West lead. However, the Rangers and Astros are right behind the Athletics, with the Rangers only back 1.5 games, and the Astros being back 2.5. With that said, the Athletics cannot afford to lose another game in this series.

J.T. Ginn is Struggling

Jun 20, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

J.T. Ginn has been the Athletics best and most reliable pitcher this season. Entering the game, he would be 6-4 with a 3.15 ERA and 1.22 WHIP. However, he has taken a noticeable step back in his last two starts. During those starts, Ginn would pitch 11.1 innings, while giving up six runs and 14 hits.

Should we be worried? Not at all. If this is worst stretch that Ginn has to deal with this season, you could still call it a good season. But what is dissapointing, is that we know what Ginn is capable of, especially vs. the Angels. His next start will come vs. the Dodgers, which will serve as a true test for Ginn.

Bottom of the Lineup Looked Strong

Jun 26, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics shortstop Alika Williams (12) is congratulated by second baseman Jeff McNeil (22) after scoring in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The bottom of the Athletics lineup has struggled this season. However, they would really turn things up vs. the Angels. The bottom of the lineup includes Max Muncy, who was able to get two hits, along with a run; Jeff McNeil, who was able to get 1-of-4, with two RBIs; and Alika Williams, who was able to score and drive in a runner.

When the bottom of the lineup is hot, this usually means good things for the Athletics. Not only does this set up guys like Henry Bolte and Nick Kurtz for easy RBI opportunities, but it creates confidence for a group of guys who could use some right now. Hopefully, this can be maintained.

Kurtz & Bolte is a Match Made in Heaven

Jun 21, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) watches his two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

Nick Kurtz and Henry Bolte have been leading off for the Athletics ever since Zack Gelof went down with an injury. What separates this duo from Kurtz and Gelof is that Bolte has 100th-percentile speed, meaning that if he gets on base, there is a very good chance that Kurtz will be able to bring him home.

This is not a jab at Gelof, as he also set up Kurtz with great opportunities to drive a run in. But the synergy between Bolte and Kurtz is simply too good to ignore. If Bolte hits a single, he will most likely steal second. This is exactly what the A's need right now, so expect this to be a permanent change to the lineup.