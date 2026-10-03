Two Former A's Deals That Could've Provided 2026 Help

Since the 2020 season, the A's haven't played October baseball, and you can blame that on the "rebuild" the club had from 2022 to 2025, where they tore down their rosters to land prospects.

The A's barely missed the playoffs in 2021, as the Seattle Mariners knocked them out late in the season. This season, the A's were expected to compete in a weak AL West and actually held the first-place spot for a while earlier this summer.

July 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics pitcher Mason Miller (19) throws to the plate during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the A's traded away star players, the team got some good young players in return. However, now guys like Mason Miller, who was dealt last summer , will make a postseason run as the Padres' closer.

Several other big trades , like the Matt Olson and Sean Murphy deals, got the A's some young players, and now they all play key roles elsewhere. Now, we're looking at a pair of key former A's players who could have a huge impact on the A's if they were on the 2026 team.

Mason Miller, Padres

Jul 24, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Athletics pitcher Mason Miller (19) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the A's biggest need this past season was pitching, having the best closer in baseball certainly could have elevated the team from middling to a postseason contender.

The AL West race came down to the wire on Game 162, and the Houston Astros barely snuck in on the last day with a .500 record. The A's blew 28 saves over the season in 60 save opportunities.

Even though the A's converted 39 saves this season, they lacked a consistent closer. If the A's could have pushed arms like Elvis Alvarado, Hogan Harris, and Scott Blewett into a middle-relief role, and had Miller in the backend, the Green and Gold could be playing October baseball.

Sep 30, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Mason Miller (22) reacts after defeating against the Chicago Cubs in game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mason Miller was a superstar closer for the A's before he was dealt to San Diego last summer. Since he joined San Diego, he's been lights out. He posted a 0.77 ERA in 23.1 innings last season for the Padres, and pitched to a 1.67 ERA in 70 innings this season. He led the National League with 38 saves.

Heading into the offseason, the A's obviously won't get Mason Miller back, but an elite backend reliever should be one of the new GM's top priorities.

Paul Blackburn, Yankees

May 4, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Paul Blackburn (58) throws a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Another pitcher who could have certainly helped the A's down the stretch is their former right-hander Paul Blackburn. Blackburn was dealt to the New York Mets in July of 2024 and was eventually designated for assignment before signing a deal with the Yankees last August.

Paul Blackburn made the Yankees' big-league roster this season. He was originally brought in as a long-relief pitcher for the Bronx Bombers. Over time, became a key reliever for Aaron Boone. He finished his 2026 campaign with a 1.69 ERA in 85 innings.

Aug 26, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Paul Blackburn (58) reacts after recording a strike out to end the top of the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This production would have been massive for the A's. As mentioned, another elite reliever would have been huge, and Blackburn could have been easily acquired after the Mets DFA'd him.

Now, it's tough to say whether Miller and Blackburn would have pitched as well as they did in a minor league ballpark, but because pitching was such a struggle, they would certainly have a positive impact on the staff.