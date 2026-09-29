Offseason Steps Athletics Must Take To Become Playoff-Ready

This season may have been the Athletics' easiest shot at a playoff appearance.

As we know, the AL West was historically bad this season, with the 81-81 Astros being the only team from the division to make it to October. That said, we can assume the AL West will improve, meaning the Athletics must improve with it. If they can accomplish these things in the offseason, the Athletics have a shot.

Rebuilt Pitching Staff

Aug 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics know they need to fix their pitching , big time. For starters, the Athletics ranked 28th in MLB in overall pitching WAR at 9.6. Keep in mind, probable NL Cy Young winner Jacob Misiorowski finished this season with a 6.5 WAR. While the Athletics are unlikely to land a player like Misiorowski this offseason, they need to build a rotation that isn't laughable compared to an individual.

Right now, the Athletics' rotation is a mess. Players like Jacob Lopez, Jack Perkins, and Jeffrey Springs are unlikely to make the Opening Day rotation. Of the three, Lopez probably has the best chance, but even so, the Athletics will need to add one or two very solid pitchers to the rotation, while adding an above-average reliever as well.

Blockbuster Trade

Sep 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Athletics designated hitter Shea Langeliers (23) reacts after flying out during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned earlier, the Athletics will need pitching overall. If they are serious about completely revamping their pitching staff, one free-agent class likely will not be enough. This is where we need to see the Athletics make a franchise-altering trade to finish the job.

A few guys the Athletics might be open to trading — if the offer is right, that is — include Shea Langeliers , Tyler Soderstrom, and Lawrence Butler. While it would hurt to see them go, it is necessary if this team hopes to reach new heights. Even if a trade does not materialize this offseason, we should still expect the Athletics to make a move at the deadline.

Veteran Player Signed

Sep 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Jeff McNeil (22) fields a ball against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Athletics potentially walking away from Jeff McNeil this offseason, they should find a veteran player to fill his void. Some names that wouldn't fully fill the void while staying modest in spending include SS JP Crawford, 2B Luis Arraez, or even 2B Jonathan India. While they are not the flashiest players in the world, they could be a good fit for a young Athletics locker room.

But considering McNeil was added via trade, it is much more plausible for the Athletics to go that direction in their hunt for a locker room vet. Even if they don't do that, it wouldn't be the end of the world, as it is something that would be nice for the Athletics to have rather than a necessity.