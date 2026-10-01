Why Athletics' Gelof Will Reach Star Status Next Season

Zack Gelof was easily one of the best Athletics last season, despite a season riddled by injuries.

Recently, Gelof made headlines after suing the Tigers for the injury he suffered in July. That said, you could agree that Gelof had an amazing 2026, and this situation shouldn't take away from it. Here is why Gelof will be one of the best players in baseball next year.

Very Good Sample Size

Sep 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Athletics left fielder Zack Gelof (20) celebrates his three-run home run in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gelof was incredible last season, even though he missed 51 games. In the games he played, he hit 22 home runs (second on the team), drove in 55 runs, and hit 16 doubles. He did this while maintaining a .256 batting average and a solid .797 OPS. An impressive season despite missing so many games.

During the season, Gelof would also prove to be one of baseball's most consistent hitters. At one point, Gelof would go on a 24-game hitting streak before getting injured after being walked in a game vs. the Giants. If he can build on what he accomplished, there is reason to believe he will be one of the best players for the green and gold next year.

Expectations Next Season

Sep 24, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) hits a one run home run during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Next season could easily finish with an Athletics playoff berth if the stars align. That said, it is important to identify possible contributors to that cause. Looking at the roster, it is clear Gelof will play a massive role in keeping the Athletics steady and successful.

Based on his stats this season, Gelof was on pace to hit 32 home runs and 80 RBIs, along with 23 stolen bases over a full 162-game season. While the "what if" card has been played, those stats seem fairly reasonable for how well Gelof has played throughout the season.

Sep 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking ahead to next season, we should expect Gelof to hit at least 30 home runs and swipe 30 bases to join the 30/30 club. Considering Gelof would post a .475 SLG (only behind Nick Kurtz ), along with a 73rd percentile Barrel% — balls hit with a +98 mph exit velocity and a 26- to 30-degree launch angle — this should be a very dominant season for Gelof.

When you factor in his 86th-percentile sprint speed, it bolsters his case even more. But if there is anything he could improve, it's his 24.6% strikeout rate and 7.1% walk rate, both around the 20th percentile in baseball.

Final Thoughts

Aug 12, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof (20) looks on after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without a doubt, Gelof will be the Athletics' starting third baseman next year, and likely the starter all season — it is his job to lose. With this All-Star-caliber season and the Athletics getting their stars back, it would not be crazy to say Gelof will spark a playoff run next year.