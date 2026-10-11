Two Potential Veteran Second-Base Options for 2027 Athletics
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Among the biggest issues for the A's roster heading into the offseason is the pitching staff. The team couldn't get consistent pitching from its starters or relievers.
The pitching staff was a huge factor in the team dropping from first place to fourth for most of the season. Sure, injuries played a huge role too, but if the A's pitching had been better throughout the season, they could still be playing October baseball.
With several options looming, such as Luis Severino's player option, these decisions will play a huge role in who the A's look to acquire this offseason via trades and free agency.
Even though the A's have in-house options at second base, these veterans could be perfect fits for the team heading into next season.
Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Playing any sport in a big city like New York is super challenging. Often, when superstar players go to the city, they struggle, get killed by the fan base on social media, and get booed in person.
Chisholm had some great seasons in New York, but ultimately struggled down the stretch for the Yankees. He posted a .231 average this season after being an All-Star and a Silver Slugger in 2025.
If Chisholm joined the A's, he could be in a more relaxed environment and put together a strong comeback season in the minor league stadium. A prove-it deal in Sacramento could be beneficial because he could return in 2028 when the team is in Las Vegas, or enter free agency and get good money there.
Regardless, it seems like a good idea for him to go to a smaller market, have a good offensive season, then hit the open market and look for a long-term deal.
A's Could Bring Back Jeff McNeil
Jeff McNeil has been a huge impact player for the A's in 2026, which was crazy considering he had a slow first half for the team.
His hustle and leadership certainly played a part in some of the younger players having success in the second half as well. With a full season of Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson in the A's infield in 2028, having a veteran like McNeil to bring it all together might be a good idea.
Plus, McNeil already has experience playing in West Sacramento, so having a veteran who has already been through a full season in Sacramento could be a good idea as well.
While his club option is hefty, the team could likely bring him back on a cheaper deal, should he decide to return to the team next year.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2