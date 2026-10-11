Two Potential Veteran Second-Base Options for 2027 Athletics

Among the biggest issues for the A's roster heading into the offseason is the pitching staff. The team couldn't get consistent pitching from its starters or relievers.

The pitching staff was a huge factor in the team dropping from first place to fourth for most of the season. Sure, injuries played a huge role too, but if the A's pitching had been better throughout the season, they could still be playing October baseball.

May 29, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Severino (40) follows through on a pitch against the New York Yankees in the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With several options looming, such as Luis Severino's player option , these decisions will play a huge role in who the A's look to acquire this offseason via trades and free agency.

Even though the A's have in-house options at second base, these veterans could be perfect fits for the team heading into next season.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Oct 3, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) on deck in the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Playing any sport in a big city like New York is super challenging. Often, when superstar players go to the city, they struggle, get killed by the fan base on social media, and get booed in person.

Chisholm had some great seasons in New York, but ultimately struggled down the stretch for the Yankees. He posted a .231 average this season after being an All-Star and a Silver Slugger in 2025.

Sep 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) reacts after hitting a single in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Chisholm joined the A's, he could be in a more relaxed environment and put together a strong comeback season in the minor league stadium. A prove-it deal in Sacramento could be beneficial because he could return in 2028 when the team is in Las Vegas, or enter free agency and get good money there.

Regardless, it seems like a good idea for him to go to a smaller market, have a good offensive season, then hit the open market and look for a long-term deal.

A's Could Bring Back Jeff McNeil

Sep 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics second baseman Jeff McNeil (22) celebrates hitting a home run during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeff McNeil has been a huge impact player for the A's in 2026, which was crazy considering he had a slow first half for the team.

His hustle and leadership certainly played a part in some of the younger players having success in the second half as well. With a full season of Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson in the A's infield in 2028, having a veteran like McNeil to bring it all together might be a good idea.

Sep 7, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Jeff McNeil (22) tosses the ball to pitcher Jacob Lopez (not pictured) for an out at first base against Toronto Blue Jays infielder Andres Gimenez (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Plus, McNeil already has experience playing in West Sacramento, so having a veteran who has already been through a full season in Sacramento could be a good idea as well.

While his club option is hefty, the team could likely bring him back on a cheaper deal, should he decide to return to the team next year.