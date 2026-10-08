Determining Who Will Play Second Base for Athletics in 2027

The Athletics already have a very solid lineup; however, they still need to solidify one position.

With Jeff McNeil unlikely to return next year because of a high club-option price, the Athletics must decide who will be their starting second baseman for the 2027 season. Right now, a few very solid options could earn the role, so the Athletics likely won't have to acquire one via trade or free agency.

Alika Williams

Sep 19, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Athletics shortstop Alika Williams (12) celebrates his double in the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By default, Alika Williams should be considered for the position. In 2026, he would play 88 games and post a solid .270 average and a decent .735 OPS. Williams would also play 20 of his 88 games at second base, with the majority at shortstop (66).

Although Williams didn't fully fill Jacob Wilson's shoes, he still did everything he was asked. He showcased his elite defense with an 82nd-percentile field range (outs above average), while also being above average in speed. While the rest of his underlying stats are terrible, Williams has proven that advanced metrics aren't everything when determining a player's worth. At minimum, Williams will be the primary infield backup.

Donovan Walton

Sep 11, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics short stop Donovan Walton (29) runs the bases after hitting a walk-off two-run home run against Seattle Mariners pitcher Eduard Bazardo (not pictured) during the tenth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now, the second base job is Donovan Walton's to lose. While that assertion may invalidate the other players on this list, Walton clearly has unignorable flaws. In 2026, he would have his best season , hitting .261 with a .806 OPS, along with nine home runs and 32 RBIs.

While those stats are easily the best among the rest, as mentioned earlier, Walton has some serious issues that cannot be overlooked. Take his defense, for example. He would fall in the third percentile in all of baseball, with an ugly -9 outs above average. He is also in the 24th percentile in speed. While some of his hitting numbers are solid compared to other players, they aren't much more significant.

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer

Jul 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (44) bats during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer would have an amazing rookie season, despite missing nearly the entire second half. In 71 at-bats, Kuroda-Grauer would hit .366 with a .899 OPS. Before his injury, JKG was hitting .417 with a 1.018 OPS. While he didn't finish very strong, that doesn't take away from how good he was for the Athletics. After all, it is not easy coming back from a ruptured testicle.

This season, Kuroda-Grauer would play seven of his 21 games at second. While this is a small sample size, it is clear that when healthy, JKG is one of, if not the best player on the team. JKG is essentially a clone of star shortstop Jacob Wilson , as both players have elite contact skills and great defense. JKG has the highest ceiling of anyone on this list.

The Verdict

Aug 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics infielder Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (44) sits in the dugout before the start of a MLB baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Each player on this list has their pros and cons. However, this team is moving in a clear direction: establish and develop a young core. Because of this, it would be ideal for the Athletics to go with JKG in 2027. As mentioned earlier, Kuroda-Grauer and Wilson are basically the same player. Who wouldn't want two elite defenders who will likely both hit above .300 in the infield?