Way-Too-Early Athletics' 2027 Opening Day Lineup Projection

In the last month of the 2026 season, we saw the A's run a very similar lineup every day. However, that lineup was without many crucial star hitters the club lost to injury.

The team will regain Nick Kurtz, Jacob Wilson, Tyler Soderstrom, and a fully healthy Shea Langeliers. While Langeliers returned at the end of the 2026 season, he only served as the team's DH. Getting him back behind the dish could mean Jonah Heim could come back as their backup catcher.

Sep 24, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Jeff McNeil (22) celebrates with catcher Jonah Heim (15) and catcher Shea Langeliers (23) after hitting a three run home run during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Assuming all the team's young sluggers are healthy heading into spring and the season doesn't start late because of the potential lockout, here's what the A's lineup could look like in the 2027 season.

Infielders

Sep 21, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson (left) and first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) react after warming up against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The A's infield room is going to be super crowded next season, unless the team makes a move to let some go. Jeff McNeil was one of the team's strongest second-half bats, but he has a $15.75 million club option.

Even if the team declines his option, it would be huge if the team could bring him back next season to fill the open spot at second base. Other contenders for the position could be Donovan Walton, Alika Williams, or Joshua Kuroda-Grauer.

Aug 19, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) returns to the dugout after a pitching change against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson have first base and shortstop locked down, as both players have proven they are the future of the A's franchise. Assuming they are ready to go in 2027, those are certainly two positions that won't need any help.

Sep 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Athletics left fielder Zack Gelof (20) celebrates his three-run home run in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zack Gelof stepped up when a handful of his teammates hit the injured list. While he had his own share of minor injuries throughout the season, he proved his bat was legit. His athleticism also showcased his ability to play third base well at the big-league level. He should absolutely be the team's third baseman heading into the season.

With those young stars back in the mix, it could push players like Tommy White out. Because White, Alika Williams, and even Max Muncy have some value, perhaps they could be trade candidates to add pitching this offseason, or they could spend some time in Triple-A to open the year.

Outfielders

Aug 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics outfielders Carlos Cortes (26), Henry Bolte (33), and Lawrence Butler (4) celebrate their win against the Minnesota Twins at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into the 2027 season, the A's outfield group is pretty straightforward. Henry Bolte's breakout rookie campaign should earn him a spot in the outfield, presumably at center field.

A's slugger Tyler Soderstrom should be fully healthy to start the season, which means he should return to his spot in left field. He's a strong middle-of-the-order bat and was even a Gold Glove finalist last season.

Sep 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) slides into third base against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lawrence Butler stepped up in the second half of the season, and he will need to take that success into the spring. Because Butler is already locked down long-term, he should have right field locked down.

As for the fourth outfielder, it should come down to Carlos Cortes and Denzel Clarke, unless one of them is dealt in the offseason. Cortes was off to a hot 2026 campaign, but a huge slump would cool him down. Denzel Clarke is one of the best defensive outfielders in the game, but his bat has been worrisome, to say the least.

2026 A's Lineup Prediction:

Aug 23, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Athletics players, including catcher Shea Langeliers (23, left) center fielder Lawrence Butler (4, second from left) first baseman Nick Kurtz (16), right fielder Carlos Cortes (26, fourth from right), second baseman Darell Hernaiz (2) and left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) exchange high-fives following a ten-inning victory against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Henry Bolte, CF 2. Nick Kurtz, 1B 3. Shea Langeliers, C 4. Tyler Soderstrom, LF 5. Brent Rooker, DH. 6. Jacob Wilson, SS 7. Jeff McNeil, 2B**. 8. Zack Gelof, 3B. 9. Lawrence Butler, RF