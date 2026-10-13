Way-Too-Early Athletics' 2027 Opening Day Lineup Projection
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In the last month of the 2026 season, we saw the A's run a very similar lineup every day. However, that lineup was without many crucial star hitters the club lost to injury.
The team will regain Nick Kurtz, Jacob Wilson, Tyler Soderstrom, and a fully healthy Shea Langeliers. While Langeliers returned at the end of the 2026 season, he only served as the team's DH. Getting him back behind the dish could mean Jonah Heim could come back as their backup catcher.
Assuming all the team's young sluggers are healthy heading into spring and the season doesn't start late because of the potential lockout, here's what the A's lineup could look like in the 2027 season.
Infielders
The A's infield room is going to be super crowded next season, unless the team makes a move to let some go. Jeff McNeil was one of the team's strongest second-half bats, but he has a $15.75 million club option.
Even if the team declines his option, it would be huge if the team could bring him back next season to fill the open spot at second base. Other contenders for the position could be Donovan Walton, Alika Williams, or Joshua Kuroda-Grauer.
Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson have first base and shortstop locked down, as both players have proven they are the future of the A's franchise. Assuming they are ready to go in 2027, those are certainly two positions that won't need any help.
Zack Gelof stepped up when a handful of his teammates hit the injured list. While he had his own share of minor injuries throughout the season, he proved his bat was legit. His athleticism also showcased his ability to play third base well at the big-league level. He should absolutely be the team's third baseman heading into the season.
With those young stars back in the mix, it could push players like Tommy White out. Because White, Alika Williams, and even Max Muncy have some value, perhaps they could be trade candidates to add pitching this offseason, or they could spend some time in Triple-A to open the year.
Outfielders
Heading into the 2027 season, the A's outfield group is pretty straightforward. Henry Bolte's breakout rookie campaign should earn him a spot in the outfield, presumably at center field.
A's slugger Tyler Soderstrom should be fully healthy to start the season, which means he should return to his spot in left field. He's a strong middle-of-the-order bat and was even a Gold Glove finalist last season.
Lawrence Butler stepped up in the second half of the season, and he will need to take that success into the spring. Because Butler is already locked down long-term, he should have right field locked down.
As for the fourth outfielder, it should come down to Carlos Cortes and Denzel Clarke, unless one of them is dealt in the offseason. Cortes was off to a hot 2026 campaign, but a huge slump would cool him down. Denzel Clarke is one of the best defensive outfielders in the game, but his bat has been worrisome, to say the least.
2026 A's Lineup Prediction:
1. Henry Bolte, CF 2. Nick Kurtz, 1B 3. Shea Langeliers, C 4. Tyler Soderstrom, LF 5. Brent Rooker, DH. 6. Jacob Wilson, SS 7. Jeff McNeil, 2B**. 8. Zack Gelof, 3B. 9. Lawrence Butler, RF
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2