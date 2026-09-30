Athletics’ Zack Gelof Makes Surprising Move Because of Injury

It was a long season for the A's, considering the fact that they were in first place in the AL West division for a while this summer, and quickly fell out of the division with injuries.

The constant injuries for the A's certainly hurt their chances of playing October baseball. Losing superstars like Nick Kurtz, Brent Rooker, Shea Langeliers, Tyler Soderstrom, and Jacob Wilson for an extended period doesn't make it easy.

Apr 24, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics left fielder Carlos Cortes (26) is greeted at home plate by first baseman Nick Kurtz (16), second baseman Zack Gelof (20) and left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) after hitting a three-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though Zack Gelof made it to the end of the season healthy, he had a couple of different stints on the IL. His first stint came after his historic hitting streak came to an end when Matt Chapman stepped on his hand .

About a month later, Zack Gelof would slide into a wall in foul territory in Detroit and make a nice catch. However, upon sliding into the wall, Gelof injured his knee, and he exited the game . Now, Gelof is taking legal action against the Tigers for his injury.

Zack Gelof's Injury in Detroit

Sep 24, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) hits a one run home run during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the third inning on July 9th between the Tigers and the A's, Gelof suffered an injury and it would cause a deep laceration, causing him to spend a month on the Injured List.

Especially because Gelof had just come back from an unfortunate injury from former A's infielder Matt Chapman, yet another one came upon his return, setting him back another month on the injured list.

Sep 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) hits an RBI fielder's choice against Houston Astros starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gelof is saying that the wall was rigid and sharp, and that the stadium needs to have it covered because it caused a serious injury to a player. Who knows, if Gelof was going even faster into the wall, he could've suffered a more serious injury than missing a month.

Injury Cost Gelof More Than Time

Not only did Gelof have to deal with physical pain, but he also lost wages as well. Now, rightfully so, he's blaming the Tigers organization for putting players at severe risk of injury with their stadium.

Sep 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Athletics left fielder Zack Gelof (20) celebrates his three-run home run in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The lawsuit also says that the infielder is looking for compensation for his injury, medical bills, pain and suffering, lost income, and other emotional harm. It was another nail in the coffin for the A's this season, losing a key hitter to an injury because of something as unlucky as sliding into an unsafe wall at Comerica Park.

The best news is that Gelof is doing well now, and he should be fairly compensated for the injury he suffered back in July.