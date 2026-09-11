What Shea Langeliers' Potential Return Means for Athletics

This A's season has gone anything but expected. Many expected the young squad to have a chance to make a big run in a very weak American League.

A string of injuries has caused the A's recent fall, as they are now out of playoff contention. The injury bug started with Brent Rooker's season-ending injury, and it was all downhill from there.

Apr 25, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics designated hitter Shea Langeliers (23) celebrates with Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) after scoring during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then, the A's lost Luis Severino, Jacob Wilson, Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, Nick Kurtz, and even Tyler Soderstrom. In the mix of all those season-ending injuries, the A's also lost their All-Star catcher , Shea Langeliers.

It was believed that Langeliers would undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus. This would certainly keep him out for the season. However, he instead got some injections and avoided the surgery. Now there's a chance we'll see him in the A's lineup again this season.

Langeliers Is Rehabbing in Las Vegas

Jul 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; American League all stars Shea Langeliers (left to right) and Cody Bellinger and Mike Trout during batting practice before the All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After taking batting practice and running the bases with the big-league team at home during the Toronto series, it was announced that Langeliers would make a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators in the coming days.

Langeliers would go on to make his first rehab stint with the Aviators on Thursday, where he collected a couple of knocks, including an RBI double, and also came around to score.

Shea Langeliers had 3 at-bats tonight with the @AviatorsLV



2 hits

1 double

1 RBI

1 run scored



Expect to see Shea rejoin the big league team before season’s end 👀 — Dylan Quinn (@dylanq_2) September 11, 2026

He would play a huge role in Vegas' 6-2 win over the Sacramento Rivercats, as both teams entered the game tied atop the PCL West division. The Aviators were first-half PCL Champions and will now look to push for the Triple-A Championship in a couple of weeks.

The Aviators play three more games against Sacramento before they head to Sugarland on Tuesday. Expect Langeliers to play the rest of the weekend at DH for them, and he could possibly rejoin the big-league team on Tuesday in West Sacramento against the Angels.

Langeliers Could Round Out Hot A's Lineup Right Now

Sep 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Athletics first baseman Jeff McNeil (22) and center fielder Henry Bolte (33) celebrate after McNeil hit a 2-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite all the injuries the team has dealt with this season, they have still been getting great production at the plate from a handful of players.

Unfortunately, Jonah Heim has cooled off at the plate, so the catcher position could still use some offensive value. It seems like Langeliers could help with that upon his return, but it is very unlikely that we will see Shea gear up behind the dish again this season.

Shea Langeliers back @thelvballpark this weekend with @AviatorsLV on his rehab assignment with @athletics.

Batting lead off as the DH. #athletics pic.twitter.com/u0qyFOJ86u — Steven Marsh (@smarsh91) September 11, 2026

Because the A's are out of playoff contention, there is no reason to push Langeliers to gear up and possibly reinjure himself. The team will almost certainly stick with him at DH for the rest of the season.

Even though the A's are eliminated, these next few series should be fun to watch, as the team will have an opportunity to play spoiler for a couple of different playoff teams, including the Mariners, Rays, and Guardians.