Athletics Lose Yet Another Key Player to Injury

This A's season has gone anything but expected, as the team was emerging as a possible contender in the AL West division, and they have ultimately fallen short.

A majority of the A's big injuries this season have come on the offensive side of things, as they lost both of their All-Stars, Shea Langeliers and Nick Kurtz, to season-ending injuries . Jacob Wilson, Tyler Soderstrom, and Joshua Kuroda-Grauer are among other offensive weapons who will not return this year.

May 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Luis Severino (center) prepares to pitch during the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The pitching staff has also dealt with their share of injuries, as their ace Luis Severino will be out for the rest of the season and has not appeared in a game since his start at the end of May .

Now, the A's will be short one of their most trusted arms for at least a couple of weeks.

J.T. Ginn Hits Injured List Following Missed Start

Aug 15, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) throws a pitch against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ginn, one of the best arms on the current staff, has been discussed as a possible future pillar of the A's pitching staff and will join many other players on the Injured List.

After missing a start in the last series, he was expected to make a start in Seattle against the Mariners in hopes of spoiling their playoff chances. Unfortunately, he was unable to make his start, so the club elected to place him on the IL.

Jack Perkins is back with the A’s as J.T. Ginn lands on the 15-day IL with a right elbow impingement.



Ginn is feeling better today, and the A’s are leaving the door open for him to make one more start before the end of the season. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) September 6, 2026

Right elbow impingement is the cause of Ginn's IL stint. The impressive right-hander is expected to at least make another start before the end of the 2026 season.

It's truly unfortunate to see another big piece of the A's staff sidelined, but right now it's probably for the better. With the A's sitting far out of playoff contention, it is not worth pushing him to make a start and let it lead into a bigger injury that could affect his play next season.

A's to Let Young Arms Ride for Remainder of Season

Aug 6, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Athletics’ pitcher Seth Johnson throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a bunch of the key arms being put down for the rest of the season, it seems as if the club is letting the younger, less experienced arms get some ride.

Following Morris' outing against Seattle, he was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas, and Jack Perkins was recalled to fill the spot. With Ginn headed to the IL, Seth Johnson was also able to be recalled from Vegas.

The A's have placed RHP J.T. Ginn on the 15–day IL with right elbow impingement and recalled RHP Jack Perkins from Triple-A Las Vegas. — A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) September 6, 2026

Johnson, a former first-rounder, was acquired in the Colby Thomas deal on the day of the trade deadline this summer from the Phillies. He has yet to have any success at the big-league level, but now might be the perfect time for him to get his work in.

Unlike Johnson, Perkins has been with the big-league club for almost the entirety of the 2026 season, but hasn't had much success either. With all of the injuries the team is dealing with, it's a great opportunity for these younger players to come up to the big leagues and show out.