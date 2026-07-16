How Athletics Can Build Momentum After All-Star Break

With the Athletics just 8.0 games back from the divisional lead, they cannot allow their nine-game losing streak to bleed into the second-half of the season.

Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong for the Athletics. However, there is still hope for this team during the last 66 games of the season. The only tricky part is figuring out how this team can make a strong run to finish the season. Something that will be answered in this article.

Better Bullpen Calls

Jul 5, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Medina (46) throws a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A major part of the Athletics' collapse has been poor pitching decisions. Guys like Mason Barnett and Justin Sterner have seriously derailed games in which the Athletics could have won. Moving forward, we need to see better pitching on the mound, which is possible.

Luis Medina, Mark Leiter Jr., and Elvis Alvarado have all had incredible months of July. To make things even better for the Athletics, they would call up Yunior Tur, who, in his last 4.0 innings in Triple-A, would only allow two hits and no runs. If Tur can bring that to the Athletics, we could see more wins on their way.

'Stars' Need To Shine

Jul 4, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) looks on in a game against the Miami Marlins during the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A major driver of the Athletics' recent collapse has been the lack of offense, a statement that would have been insane to make just a month ago. Shea Langeliers has struggled for a while, and if he can heat up, the Athletics should be in a great position to turn things around.

Nick Kurtz was on pace for an MVP -caliber season, but he has recently stumbled, recording only four hits in his last 26 at-bats. With him hopefully returning from the IL within the next week, there is reason to believe he won't be great for a few games. But once he heats up, opposing teams are in trouble.

Kuroda-Grauer and Wilson Need To Remain Consistent

Jul 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Athletics shortstop Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (44) hits a single in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer and Jacob Wilson have been the only real constants during the Athletics' losing streak. With that said, they cannot slow down now. While it might take a minute for the others to catch up, they could be the reason the Athletics can steal a few games early on.

If the duo can produce at least a run per game in the next series vs. the Nationals, this should be enough for the Athletics to begin building some momentum before Zack Gelof and Nick Kurtz return from the IL. Right now, both players are the Athletics' last stand in a total season collapse.