Why Giants' Luis Arraez Is Possible Fit for Athletics

As of right now, the A's stand in second place in the AL West division, which means they are in striking distance of winning the division. Even if they fall short of winning it, they could still have a shot at the Wild Card, as the American League Wild Card race isn't that stacked at all.

The clear need for the A's this summer is to add pitching. We've discussed Kris Bubic as a possible option , as well as a couple of arms from St. Louis, such as Dustin May and JoJo Romero.

They will attack pitching because they've gotten limited production from their rotation, and following the Las Vegas Series , the bullpen is starting to cool off.

However, there could be a need for a middle-of-the-order bat if they continue to get little production from veteran second baseman, Jeff McNeil.

McNeil had a couple of hits, including a home run a few nights ago, but has been one of the worst second basemen in the league in terms of OPS and WAR. Luckily for the A's, this veteran second baseman has been producing at a high level and could significantly improve the team's offense.

Luis Arraez Could Be Fit for A's

Jun 17, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez (1) celebrates a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Assuming the A's are also able to get an arm in the trade market, they could also look to improve their offense by landing one of the best contact hitters in all of baseball, Luis Arraez.

Jacob Wilson, the A's shortstop, is actually a very similar player to Arraez. Both are very elite contact hitters who hit for high batting averages and don't strike out. Before this season, they've drawn plenty of comparisons, and Wilson was just the better defensive version of Arraez.

Now this season, Arraez has proven that he can be a good defensive second baseman, and he might fit perfectly in the stacked A's infield.

I just watched a video that said Luis Arraez is a fit for the A’s.



How big of an upgrade would this be for the A’s offense, A’s fans?? https://t.co/0lrkvRTwAn — Dylan Quinn (@dylanq_2) June 18, 2026

Currently, MVP candidate Nick Kurtz is holding down first base. On the left side of the infield, franchise shortstop Jacob Wilson, and one of the hottest hitters in baseball, Zack Gelof, are holding down third base.

The A's have had a few different guys playing second base since McNeil has been struggling . Alika Williams has been very hot at the plate and has shown his excellent defense. The team also has Max Muncy as a depth infielder. Adding Arraez to hold down second base would truly make this infield one of the best in all of baseball.

Why Arraez Might Not Be Option for A's

Jun 16, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez (1) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The one simple reason Arraez might not be a fit for the A's is the fact that they need pitching badly right now.

If they part with some prospect capital, they might want to deal it out to land arms for their rotation or bullpen, as opposed to spending it on another bat.

The Giants are about to get a pretty great haul for Luis Arraez at the deadline pic.twitter.com/dbJv2TUdhV — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 18, 2026

The A's offense has been elite already, and adding another big bat like Arraez's would be amazing, but it might not be worth dishing out more of your farm system to land him.

While adding Arraez would be perfect for the makeup of the A's lineup for the remainder of the season, it's probably not their biggest need. The team needs to continue their search for arms, and they could finalize a trade for one in the coming weeks.