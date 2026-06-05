How Athletics Could Land an All-Star Pitcher This Summer
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The Athletics are coming off a strong series win against the Chicago Cubs and are now looking for more wins against their division rival, Houston. Unfortunately, they were unable to hold onto the series finale in Chicago, but still just 2.5 games out of the division lead.
As the club remains close to the top of the division, they could look to the trade market this summer to improve their current roster.
One of the club's needs is clearly starting pitching. With Luis Severino headed to the Injured List and Aaron Civale also down for a while, the rotation options are currently limited.
Luckily for the A's, there's a fellow American League squad that could send one of its starters to West Sacramento this summer. That is the Kansas City Royals, as they look to fall behind in their division thanks to the hot Guardians and White Sox.
Kris Bubic Is a Perfect Fit for the A's
As the Royals look to send off some of their pitching before the deadline, left-hander Kris Bubic looks like a perfect match for the A's.
The Kansas City southpaw has made nine starts this season, and he currently holds a 4.11 ERA in 50.1 innings pitched.
Jeff Passan described Bubic as a fit for the team, as he fits the A's budget and will be another solid arm in their bullpen. He could also look to join fellow southpaw Gage Jump as he solidifies his spot in the A's rotation.
The one concern for Bubic is his ability to stay healthy. He hasn't pitched over 130 innings since 2021, when he did just that. He's been dominant for the Royals when he's healthy, but injuries have kept his seasons very short.
As far as return for Kansas City, the team could look to deal a pair of Ryan Lasko, Bobby Boser, or Cameron Leary to the Royals. The A's have a ton of outfield depth, so they could look to get rid of some prospect depth out there. They could also look to trade some of their big league outfielders as well.
Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo Could Be Dealt
Kris Bubic isn't the only Royals starter who could be on the trade market this summer. His fellow rotation arms, Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo, could also be on the move.
The 34-year-old Michael Wacha has arguably been one of the best starters for the Royals staff. He holds a 3.23 ERA in 75.1 innings this season. Every time he takes the mound for Kansas City, he's destined to give them a good start.
His age and contract could make him less of a fit, though, for the A's. He's due $18 million this season, and is due another $14 million next year. For the production you would get out of him, it could be worth it. Because the A's have money tied down to Severino and Springs, they might shy away from another contract like Michael Wacha.
As far as Seth Lugo, he's in a very similar boat to Wacha. Lugo is due $21.5 million for this year and next year, and then has an option for 2028. Lugo holds a 3.55 ERA in 71 innings for the Royals this season.
Because Wacha and Lugo's contracts are a little bit heftier than Bubic's, the A's might look to land the southpaw this summer. This is especially true if the team is without Severino and Civale for an extended time.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2