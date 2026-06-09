Jeff McNeil's Slump Could Change Playing Time in A's Infield

The A's have had their fair share of injuries to begin the 2026 season. Because of that, the team has given playing time to lots of guys who maybe wouldn't have seen the big leagues this early in the season.

Darell Hernaiz and Alika Williams have gotten some time at shortstop in place of the injured Jacob Wilson. Zack Gelof has done a good job at third base, filling in for Max Muncy, who is set to return from the Injured List.

May 29, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Jeff McNeil (22) throws to first to record an out against the New York Yankees in the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

This offseason, the A's landed veteran second baseman Jeff McNeil from the Mets to hold down the position this season. The team has plenty of prospects like baseball's second-ranked prospect, Leo De Vries. Until he's MLB-ready, McNeil was going to get at-bats for the Green and Gold and hopefully give them solid production.

Jeff McNeil's Hot Month of April

Apr 22, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Athletics second baseman Jeff McNeil (22) reacts towards the dugout after hitting an RBI-single against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The move to bring in McNeil seemed like a great idea in April. The A's were getting good production from him, and he was a great hustler who seemed like a perfect role model for the younger players.

In the month of April, he batted .313 with an .816 OPS. He was quickly becoming one of the more productive hitters in the lineup, which was nice considering the A's lost their franchise shortstop, Jacob Wilson, to injury.

May 9, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) throws to first base during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

It's always really nice when you have a veteran giving you great production, because not only does that mean they provide veteran presence in the clubhouse, but also produce at a high level. This is especially true for the young A's lineup, which lacks major league experience.

Unfortunately for McNeil, his hot month of April wouldn't last too long. Things would start heading downhill for the veteran, as he would enter a slump in May.

McNeil's Recent Struggles, and the A's Getting Healthier

May 22, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Jeff McNeil (22) hits a single during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

After a hot month of April, McNeil would cool down in the month of May, batting just .216 on the month.

Heading into the A's series in the Las Vegas Ballpark, he's batting just .113 in his last 15 games, and .181 in his last 30 games. Slumps happen for lots of players, but now might be a bad time to have one.

The A's will be luckily getting their franchise shortstop Jacob Wilson back from injury, and with that, the hot-hitting Zack Gelof and the young Max Muncy will have to be in the lineup. This means that Jeff McNeil might not be in the lineup as often.

May 1, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) walks back to the dugout after making a pitching change during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

Because of his presence, the team will at the very least keep him in the building as a bench bat. He's struggled against left-handers this season, so he will likely get some platoon at-bats at second base against righties.

Everyone goes through rough stretches as a hitter, so it's not worth hitting the panic button yet and getting rid of him. McNeil will still likely get starts at the bottom of the lineup to prove that he can still make an impact on this team as they make a playoff push.