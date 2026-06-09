Jeff McNeil's Slump Could Change Playing Time in A's Infield
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The A's have had their fair share of injuries to begin the 2026 season. Because of that, the team has given playing time to lots of guys who maybe wouldn't have seen the big leagues this early in the season.
Darell Hernaiz and Alika Williams have gotten some time at shortstop in place of the injured Jacob Wilson. Zack Gelof has done a good job at third base, filling in for Max Muncy, who is set to return from the Injured List.
This offseason, the A's landed veteran second baseman Jeff McNeil from the Mets to hold down the position this season. The team has plenty of prospects like baseball's second-ranked prospect, Leo De Vries. Until he's MLB-ready, McNeil was going to get at-bats for the Green and Gold and hopefully give them solid production.
Jeff McNeil's Hot Month of April
The move to bring in McNeil seemed like a great idea in April. The A's were getting good production from him, and he was a great hustler who seemed like a perfect role model for the younger players.
In the month of April, he batted .313 with an .816 OPS. He was quickly becoming one of the more productive hitters in the lineup, which was nice considering the A's lost their franchise shortstop, Jacob Wilson, to injury.
It's always really nice when you have a veteran giving you great production, because not only does that mean they provide veteran presence in the clubhouse, but also produce at a high level. This is especially true for the young A's lineup, which lacks major league experience.
Unfortunately for McNeil, his hot month of April wouldn't last too long. Things would start heading downhill for the veteran, as he would enter a slump in May.
McNeil's Recent Struggles, and the A's Getting Healthier
After a hot month of April, McNeil would cool down in the month of May, batting just .216 on the month.
Heading into the A's series in the Las Vegas Ballpark, he's batting just .113 in his last 15 games, and .181 in his last 30 games. Slumps happen for lots of players, but now might be a bad time to have one.
The A's will be luckily getting their franchise shortstop Jacob Wilson back from injury, and with that, the hot-hitting Zack Gelof and the young Max Muncy will have to be in the lineup. This means that Jeff McNeil might not be in the lineup as often.
Because of his presence, the team will at the very least keep him in the building as a bench bat. He's struggled against left-handers this season, so he will likely get some platoon at-bats at second base against righties.
Everyone goes through rough stretches as a hitter, so it's not worth hitting the panic button yet and getting rid of him. McNeil will still likely get starts at the bottom of the lineup to prove that he can still make an impact on this team as they make a playoff push.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2