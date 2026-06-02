Why Athletics Hitters Could Catch Fire Against Cubs' Jameson Tallion
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On Tuesday, the A's will be facing off against the 32-28 Chicago Cubs. Southpaw Gage Jump will be making his second career start. He'll be facing veteran Jameson Tallion, and several A's players have some really strong career numbers against him.
Over the last week or so, the A's have had their share of tough starters to face. The Mariners have a strong group of starters, but they faced the Yankees, who had a couple of tricky southpaws.
Luckily for the A's, this series might be a perfect time for some of the colder bats to catch some fire.
These Guys Have Tallion's Number
Four current A's players have really solid career numbers against Jameson Tallion, and should have an impact on Tuesday's contest in Chicago.
First off is Jonah Heim. Unfortunately, he will likely not be in the team's lineup, as he serves as their backup catcher. In his career against Tallion, he is 3-for-6 with two RBI's, which is good for a .500 AVG and a 1.167 OPS.
The A's starting catcher, Shea Langeliers, also has some good experience against the right-hander. He's 2-for-6 against him, but with a home run. That gives him a .333 batting average and a 1.166 OPS.
Facing Tallion should be especially helpful for Langeliers, as he's been struggling lately. He holds a brutal .148 batting average in his last seven games. In that time, he's 4-for-27, and of those four hits, two of them were home runs. Despite his struggles, his season numbers should still put him in a good position for an All-Star nod.
A's second baseman Jeff McNeil also has a homer against Tallion. In his eleven at-bats against him, he's batting .273 with an .818 OPS.
All-Star designated hitter Brent Rooker has just three at-bats against him and has also collected a long ball.
This Series Should Heat Up the Cold Bats
The A's cold bats are a huge factor in why they have now lost three series in a row. For a team that relies on its offense to make up for an average pitching staff, it's a big problem when the offense goes cold.
Usual contributors like Shea Langeliers and Brent Rooker are especially cold at the plate. Langeliers' struggles were already mentioned, but Rooker has been even worse.
In Rooker's last seven games, he's 3-for-26 with an awful 12 strikeouts in that period. During that time, his batting average was .115 with a .207 OBP.
Fortunately for those two, they will have a few super-easy matchups in Chicago. In Game 2 of the series, the team will face Colin Rea. In his last seven starts, he holds a brutal ERA of 5.86.
To wrap up the series on Thursday, the A's will face left-hander Shota Imanaga, whom they have also had much success against.
It's also worth noting that Brent Rooker has homered off all three of those pitchers and has less than six at-bats against each of them.
If there ever was a good series for the A's to get their bats back to where they were a few weeks ago, it's now. Following the Rangers' win on Monday evening, the A's have fallen back to third place. However, they're just 2.5 games back, so one hot streak and they will be back in the mix for first place.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2