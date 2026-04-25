Zack Gelof is Making Adjustments and Maximizing His Opportunity

A year ago, we were talking to Zack Gelof in the A's clubhouse in Sacramento, and he caught himself referring to his team and teammates as "they" before saying that he has to remember he's still part of the team while on the IL.

The rest of the year didn't get much better, as he spent the majority of his season playing in Triple-A Las Vegas, and another large swath on the injured list. He managed just 30 games with the A's, and had his season ended in Pittsburgh in late September when he dove to his left for a ball and his shoulder popped out of place.

That left him with a recovery to deal with during the offseason, and plenty of work ahead to reclaim his role on the roster. In December, the club traded for second baseman Jeff McNeil, which put an obstacle in his path to playing time.

He began this season in Triple-A yet again, this time with the goal of adding outfield reps to add to his versatility. When Brent Rooker landed on the IL, Gelof was called up, but didn't see a ton of playing time initially.

Then, at the start of this week he was in center for the first time of his major league career, as we'd later learn, because Denzel Clarke had landed himself on the IL with a mid foot bone bruise in his right foot. Gelof has been in center in three of the four games this week.

On Friday night in Texas he was doing his best Clarke impression, robbing Brandon Nimmo of a two-run shot to end the bottom of the fifth.

Gelof finding his stroke

It stings a little when Gelof hears people say "if he can only get back to his 2023 form." He knows it's true, but it's not like he's not putting in the work.

Coming off of a terrific debut in the second half of the 2023 campaign, Gelof entered 2024 looking to take that next step. Instead he struck out a league-worst 34.4%, and took a step backwards. Last year was mired in injuries that didn't allow him to really work on the adjustments he was after.

This year, he is in the process of adjusting his swing, looking to get a launch angle closer to 10-12 degrees, which is in the realm of the 11.8 degrees it was at during his breakout rookie campaign. The goal here isn't to lift the ball—he described his previous swing as coming from below it—but to meet it level to produce more line drives and driving the ball with authority.

So far, that's still a work in progress.

His current launch angle is at 17.2 degrees, and he's 5-for-20 (.250) on the year, so there is some work to be done here, but you can see the adjustments he's making and the confidence he's working with in the batter's box with each passing day.

On top of robbing his first career home run, he also hit his first dinger of the 2026 campaign on Friday night, a two-run shot in the top of the ninth inning.

He's making the most of his opportunity right now, and showing the A's coaching staff that he can provide value to this club in a number of different roles.

He was called up the same day as Tyler Soderstrom back in 2023, and he broke out last season, earning an extension this past winter. Soderstrom was drafted as a catcher, slid over to first base, and then when Nick Kurtz arrived last season he ended up in the outfield. Gelof could be following a following a similar path, and he's giving the A's every reason to let him.