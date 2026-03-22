Biggest Unresolved Concern For the A's Before Opening Day

It's no secret that the A's pitching staff leaves a little to be desired heading into the 2026 campaign. Last season they ranked 27th in team ERA with a 4.71 over the course of the season, which isn't going to cut it this year if they're hoping to take a big step forward and reach the postseason for the first time since 2020.

Over the winter the club added Mark Leiter Jr. and Scott Barlow, two veteran relief pitchers with closing experience that will help bring up the floor of the bullpen mix.

They also signed Aaron Civale, a veteran starter, to serve a similar role in the rotation. The 30-year-old right-hander has a career 4.14 ERA across his seven-year career, which is roughly league average. He's shown that he can provide competent innings, which is a boost to the A's rotation.

Why the A's could be dangerous in 2026

The A's offense isn't going to be sneaking up on anyone this season. With the emergence of Nick Kurtz last season, Jacob Wilson finishing behind him in the AL Rookie of the Year voting, Brent Rooker reaching a second All-Star game and both Shea Langeliers and Tyler Soderstrom breaking out, there is a lot of talent that can mash.

They've also added Jeff McNeil at second base, and Andy Ibáñez as a utility option against left-handers, once again raising their floor. This group will be able to score runs.

But they also have a lot of options available on the pitching side of things that could not only surprise some people, but also turn them into contenders for a wild-card spot this season.

The typical names like No. 3 prospect Gage Jump will certainly be in the mix, and after he finished this spring with a 1.86 ERA across 9 2/3 innings of work against some stiff competition. He's expected to begin the season in Triple-A. Depending on how things shake out, hecould be in Sacramento in short order.

On top of Jump's potential arrival will be Jacob Lopez getting a full season in the rotation and Jack Perkins looking slated for a spot in the bullpen.

Lopez looked like a potential ace at times last season, and if he hadn't allowed nine runs in two innings in his final start before being shut down with a left elbow flexor strain, people would have been talking about the season he had a lot more than they did. Entering that contest, he held a 3.28 ERA, and in four of the previous five outings, he'd left the opposition scoreless.

Perkins is a big arm that looks slated for a relief role heading into 2026. If that is where he ends up, then the club will likely start him off slowly, getting him used to pitching in relief in general, including back-to-back days and finding a new routine after coming through the system as a starter.

When that process is complete, he could certainly be in the mix for a late inning role. The idea is that if he's in the bullpen, he'll be working towards become the A's closer over time.

There are plenty of arms the A's could use to give them a boost throughout the course of the season, which could turn this unresolved concern entering the season into a solid group to build around by year's end.

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