What We Got Right—And Wrong—About the A's in Spring Training

The start of the regular season is finally here. Not only have we been waiting for the green and gold to take the field since late September, but we have also had to wait patiently for the past two days while nearly every other team has taken the field. Today, the A's finally play some baseball.

This spring brought plenty of intrigue with the third base battle, how the bullpen would shake out, the starting rotation, and some of the A's top prospects shining in their limited action.

We've also expressed plenty of thoughts about how the A's would begin this season, and with the Opening Day roster officially set, here is what we got right—and wrong—over the past month.

What we got right

Feb 20, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Athletics third baseman Max Muncy (3) poses for Photo Day at HoHoKam Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Late in 2025 we provided the odds for each third base candidate landing the role in spring training, and we listed Max Muncy (40%) and Darell Hernaiz (35%) as neck-and-neck. With both players making the Opening Day roster, this feels like one that we can count as a win.

Some analysis is a little tougher, like our continued stance that Nick Kurtz isn't ready to sign an extension just yet. While there are still a few hours before first pitch to get a deal done, it's looking like this may have to go on the back burner. That said, with another season behind him and a lockout looming, perhaps they can get something done before December.

In our first roster projection, we expressed a little hesitance to include Tyler Ferguson in the bullpen, due to his strikeout rate dipping significantly last season. We also thought if he were to be left off the Opening Day roster, it would have been for lefty Brady Basso. That part of the prediction didn't come true, but another former stater, J.T. Ginn, did end up taking that role.

That may not be a full win, but perhaps a pat on the back instead.

Where we were wrong

Aug 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jack Perkins (50) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The biggest swing-and-miss we had was insisting that Jack Perkins would have a role on this club to begin the season. The rationale was that he's so talented that he would either be in the rotation, or in the bullpen (potentially in the late innings), and that would be enough to get him to Opening Day.

Turns out the A's still see him as a starting pitcher option for the time being, and want to keep him stretched out in the minors. That's not an option on the big-league roster, with both Luis Morales and Jacob Lopez making the team in the starting rotation, as expected.

We also thought that the World Baseball Classic could have a negative impact on the chances of Carlos Cortes and Darell Hernaiz making the club, being that they wouldn't be with the team and they'd be facing stiffer competition. For Hernaiz, he wasn't going to be playing third base, a position he'd be battling for, and Cortes would have some competition in Cade Marlowe as the lefty OF.

Turns out that didn't matter at all.

We still have one more player to see if there are any after effects with, and that's Luis Severino, who has thrived pitching in big-game scenarios. Opening Day in Toronto should be right up his alley, but what about when he's taking the ball on a Tuesday night in Sacramento? We'll have to wait and see on that one.

For more A's news and insights, follow Jason @ByJasonB on X, or the site @InsideTheAs!