Jack Perkins Will Bring his 'Bulldog' Mentality to A's Rotation
Jack Perkins may not have started a game yet this year for the Athletics, but he has nine for the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators and been an important piece coming out of the A's bullpen. Whenever and wherever he takes the mound, he takes the "bulldog" mentality, with an energy and fire behind him you can observe when watching him on the mound and/or talking with the A's No. 7 prospect.
Athletics on SI had the chance to interview Perkins moments after manager Mark Kotsay announced him as Sunday's starter, taking the spot of JP Sears in the A's rotation. He said he's looking forward to and ready to take the ball, and discussed that the mindset and approach that has served him so well in his minor league career and so far since making his debut in June will be with him on Sunday.
Perkins, an Indiana native, had a throwing session to ramp up before his start on Sunday, and is ready to take the ball for Mark Kotsay's ballclub. His previous starts this season, which came in Las Vegas, earned him Pitcher of the Week honors twice in June, and he's had a lot of recognition and eyes on him ever since he's been on the minor league circuit. He tied his career high in strikeouts (12) in a game this June.
The offense behind Perkins will have a chance to continue the consistent production they've been showing as of late, especially in this Diamondbacks series. Shea Langeliers and Tyler Soderstrom have been at the forefront of that offense. In his last seven games, Langeliers is batting .393 with four home runs, and over his past 15 games, he's hitting .407 with seven homers.
When Langeliers returned from the IL at the beginning of July, he put up a solid month, batting .293 with a .330 OBP, seven homers and 13 RBI. He has started August by going 5-for-9 (.556) with two doubles and another homer, giving him 19 on the year.
The closer role is still a mix of different bullpen pieces, but manager Mark Kotsay said he has been impressed with the job both Elvis Alvarado and Sean Newcomb have been doing in the chances they've had once the late innings arrive.
Beyond Sunday, the A's rotation is to be determined. If everyone stays on turn, we're likely looking at Luis Severino, Jeffrey Springs and Jacob Lopez as the A's three starters in that series, though the off-day on Monday could throw a wrinkle in there.
They'll head on the road, for a Mid-Atlantic trip against the Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles. The A's faced the Orioles earlier this season in June, and took two-of-three in that series at Sutter Health Park.