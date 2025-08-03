Jack Perkins Will Bring his 'Bulldog' Mentality to A's Rotation

Jack Perkins might be the sneakiest pitching prospect in the minor leagues.



He tweaked his slider to add more sweep, and the results followed ... batters missed the pitch at a rate of nearly 45% in 2024 🤯



