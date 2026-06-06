Bold Predictions for Athletics Bounce-Back Game vs. Astros

With the Athletics now third in the A.L West, the ship needs stabilizing. Here is how this can be accomplished.

Following the Athletics' walk-off loss to the Cubs on June 4, there was still some momentum left in the tank. However, following a quick road turnaround, the Athletics would get stomped by the Astros 5-1. If the Athletics can't turn things around soon, a good season will begin to look dim.

Kade Morris Stuns in Debut

Feb 11, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Athletics pitcher Kade Morris (82) warms up during a Spring Training workout at HoHhokum stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Since the injury bug decided to hit the Athletics starting rotation, the A's have elected to call up Kade Morris. This is very similar to the Gage Jump promotion on May 25, except it seems like Mark Kotsay chose to give Morris more time to acclimate. Morris was called up on May 31 and has been in the dugout since.

With how much the Athletics pitching rotation has struggled this season, Morris needs to have a good game in order for some consistency to be found. With more time to prep for this start, Morris should be able to pitch a solid game. Back in March, during the Spring Breakout Game, Morris pitched four innings, allowed one run, and struck out six batters. This kid is good.

Top of the Lineup Gets on Same Page

May 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) jogs around the bases after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

Throughout the past weeks, we have seen plenty of notable individual performances from the top of the Athletics lineup. Just recently, vs. Chicago, Nick Kurtz would homer in the first game of the series, and in Game 3, both Shea Langeliers and Tyler Soderstrom would combine for three home runs in the loss.

After a dip in production, even Brent Rooker was able to hit a home run in the first game of the Astros series. The point is that each of the players mentioned has proven to be great on their own. But when they are all firing, the Athletics are almost unbeatable. And with Morris making his debut, extra run support will be needed.

Athletics Bullpen Pitches Flawlessly

Apr 30, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Medina (46) throws a pitch during the fourth inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The Athletics' bullpen has been up and down all season and is also responsible for the current two-game skid. But with all the factors involved, such as Morris making his debut, and the Athletics only using Mason Barnett in Game 1, there is reason to believe that we will see a flurry of Athletics' pitchers on Saturday.

In Game 2 of the Chicago series, the Athletics would use six pitchers from the bullpen and only allow two hits from innings four to nine. Not bad. If Morris struggles, this could set up a game very similar to that one. Only this time, the Athletics will have a bullpen that is relatively fresh.