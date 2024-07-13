Oakland A's Meeting in Las Vegas to Include Revised Non-Relocation Agreement
Once a month, the Oakland A's make incremental progress towards finalizing their proposed ballpark in Las Vegas--or at least they're supposed to. Some months (like June) they just skip the meetings altogether. The July Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting is set to happen, however, and it's happening next week. The agenda dropped on Friday evening, and includes a couple of topics that concern the A's potential relocation to Sin City.
The first item will be the unveiling of a new and improved non-relocation agreement. The most recent version was to allow the A's to play as much as 10% of their games away from their new ballpark each season. We'll see if that number has come down at all.
The non-relocation agreement is listed as an "informational item and does not require Board action." That essentially means they will not be voting on the agreement at this meeting. Instead they'll take a month or two to think it over, and then vote on (and presumably approve) it.
The other big topic for discussion on the agenda is the long-awaited current draft of the proposed development agreement between the Clark County Stadium Authority and Athletics StadCo LLC. This will also be an informal item to be voted on at a later date. This one may also need a couple of months to be refined, negotiated, and contemplated before it's officially brought to a vote.
The meeting will take place on Thursday, July 18 and begins at 3 p.m. local time.
