The Best Pitchers in Major League Baseball Right Now

The quality of pitching across Major League Baseball has never been better. Nearly everyone who climbs a mound is blessed with stuff that would be considered impossibly nasty not so long ago, including those who barely maintain a spot in a rotation. The top tier of arms is deep, battle-tested and constantly improving due to constant progress in the science of pitching. Ranking the very best in the game is more of an art with varying preferences. Yet there are some names universally recognized to the be at the top of their field.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers

The Dodgers stalwart has picked up right where he left off, posting a 2–1 record with a 2.50 ERA so far in 2025. Yamamoto put forth a Herculean effort during last year's World Series in which he won three games while surrendering just two runs in 17 2/3 innings of work. The high-profile Japanese product made the deep-pocketed Dodgers look like geniuses by winning both Games 6 and 7 in Toronto while showcasing the type of rubber arm that's been forgotten to history and pitch counts. Yamamoto went 7–2 with a 3.00 ERA during his first season in the U.S. in 2024 and dropped his ERA by more than a half run during his sophomore MLB campaign. Particularly stingy and cerebral and armed with a unique motion, he figures to enjoy the prime of his career as part of a dynasty.

Cristopher Sanchez, Phillies

Cristopher Sanchez is on pace to lead the NL in WAR for the second straight season. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Philadelphia's southpaw entered last year with a 17–16 record in MLB but exploded onto the scene by finding a whole other level of success. His 13–5 mark and 2.50 ERA was good enough to earn him second place in National League Cy Young voting, and no pitcher in baseball had a higher WAR (8.0). Blessed with great control and an uncanny ability to avoid giving up home runs, he's out to prove that he has an even higher ceiling than the one he's raised to this point.

Logan Webb, Giants

When Team USA manager Mark DeRosa needed a steady hand to take the ball in the World Baseball Classic he comfortably turned to the Giants veteran who has quietly established himself as one of the more reliable starters in the game. Webb has finished in the top six of National League Cy Young voting in each of the past three seasons and carries the mantle of a true workhorse. During that stretch he led the league in starts made and innings pitched. Throw in a strikeout crown in 2025 and the righty is a proven entity.

Max Fried, Yankees

The former Braves ace garnered a record-breaking contract for a left-handed pitcher from the Yankees and his first season in pinstripes surpassed expectations as the lefty went 19–5. He's been arguably the best hurler in the sport early in 2026 and has moved his career record to an incredible 94-41. Though not the most prolific strikeout threat, Fried makes teams work for their runs by attacking the plate and keeping the baseball in the yard. He won two games for Atlanta en route to the 2021 World Series championship but he's a combined 0–6 outside of that year in the postseason. He'll likely get another shot to improve upon that mark in October.

Chris Sale, Braves

Sale has not made 30 starts in any season since 2019 but when healthy he's every bit the pitcher who has been dominating batters since his debut in 2010. In 2024, at age 35, he captured the National League pitching Triple Crown in his first year with the Braves. In fact, since joining Atlanta he has combined to go 28–9 with a 2.52 ERA. It's a second act many may not have seen coming despite previously putting together seven straight seasons of Cy Young contention as a member of the Red Sox and White Sox.

Sandy Alcantara, Marlins

Here's a guy who is going to take the baseball and try to keep it for nine confounding innings. The Marlins ace recently completed his 10th complete game since 2022, surpassing the combined total for almost every team in MLB. His stellar run began with a Cy Young-winning campaign in which he posted 8.0 WAR. After missing all of 2024 due to injury he may just now be regaining his true form with unhittable stuff when he's on and a bulldog mindset.

Garrett Crochet, Red Sox

Garrett Crochet led the AL in strikeouts and innings pitched last year. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Don’t let Monday’s career-worst outing cloud your memory—the Red Sox southpaw posted 18 victories and finished second in American League Cy Young voting in 2025, leading the league in strikeouts, innings pitched and K/9. At 6'6" and 245 pounds he cuts an imposing figure on the mound and his pitches have gross movement to go with the velocity.

Paul Skenes, Pirates

Much was expected when the Pirates phenom jumped quickly from LSU to the Pirates and all he's done every step of the way is prove the hype may have actually been understated. Skenes has posted ERAs of 1.96 and 1.97, already has a Cy Young award and fans more than five batters for every walk he surrenders. Though his fastball is otherworldly, he keeps the ball in the park and matches his immense talent with a throwback mindset. There’s every reason to think he’ll one day be enshrined in the Hall of Fame should he stay healthy.

Tarik Skubal, Tigers

It's a tough call over Skenes but the Tigers ace is riding two consecutive American League Cy Young honors and has proven his prowess in back-to-back playoff tests. The southpaw has a brutal fastball that he pairs with a changeup which may be the best individual pitch thrown across all of baseball. Skubal was the story of this offseason and will be paid an obscene amount of money when he becomes eligible for a new contract next year. For good reason.

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