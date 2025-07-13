Athletics Disgruntled Starter Named Realistic Trade Target for Blue Jays
With the Toronto Blue Jays seeking to head into the All-Star break in first place in the American League East, it has been a strong start to the season.
Despite some struggles early on, they are now a true playoff contender in the AL, which will likely lead to them having an aggressive mindset in the next few weeks.
When looking at the roster, there are a couple of areas the team could look to upgrade. However, the most glaring one is the starting rotation.
Currently, their unit ranks in the bottom half of the league in ERA, making the decision to add an impact starter before the deadline an easy one.
There will be a plethora of options available, but a pitcher that is also under team control after this campaign would be ideal, with a couple of their current stars set to be free agents.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Athletics pitcher Luis Severino being a realistic trade target for the Blue Jays at the deadline.
“The Blue Jays make sense as a landing spot because they are currently in first place in the AL East, and they could use another pitcher capable of starting a postseason game. Additionally, Severino would give Toronto an insurance policy if Chris Bassitt leaves in free agency after this season.”
The veteran right-hander hasn’t been shy about voicing his displeasure with pitching home games for the Athletics.
With the team playing in a minor league park, Severino has been shelled at home for the most part. So far in 2025, he has totaled an 0-9 record and 6.68 ERA at Sutter Health Park.
Numbers like that make it easy to understand why he isn’t thrilled about pitching at home, and his displeasure might result in the two sides parting ways.
What makes Severino’s trade value a bit tricky is the somewhat significant contract he signed in the offseason. With the Athletics needing to make a splash, they overpaid the right-hander.
However, if they are willing to eat some salary or take another poor contract back in return, Severino could be a valuable addition for Toronto.
On the road this year, he has pitched much better, totaling a 3.04 ERA.
That is a much better number than what he has done at home, and those numbers would help improve a rotation that ranks in the bottom part of the league in ERA. Any potential deal will likely come down to money, but Severino has the potential to help a contender like the Blue Jays.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.