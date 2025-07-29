Blue Jays Acquire Orioles Flamethrower Seranthony Dominguez in Exchange for Prospect
The Toronto Blue Jays are getting active just a couple of days before the 2025 MLB trade deadline, making an intriguing move to address their bullpen.
Ben Nicholson-Smith of SportsNet reported on Tuesday afternoon that the Blue Jays would be acquiring Baltimore Orioles right-handed pitcher Seranthony Dominguez and some cash in exchange for prospect Juaron Watts-Brown. ESPN's Jeff Passan confirmed the trade shortly after.
Toronto's bullpen has a staff ERA of 3.72, which ranks No. 8 in baseball. It wasn't a terrible staff, but picking up a flame-throwing arm that has some closing experience could prove crucial in the postseason.
More News: Blue Jays Top Prospect Being Promoted To Triple-A Buffalo After Dominant Stretch
Dominguez has had one of his better campaigns in MLB, posting a 3.24 ERA with a 1.344 WHIP and 54 strikeouts in 41.2 innings of work. He's been especially dominant as of late, posting a 1.14 ERA ove his last 23 outings.
The 30-year-old throws a fast heater, sitting around 98 MPH. He pairs that with a nice breaking/off-speed mix that drops speed by over 10 MPH and has great stuff on the pitches. It's hard to ask for more out of a reliever.
The Blue Jays paid a premium price to acquire him, as Watts-Brown was their No. 10 prospect per MLB Pipeline.
More News: Blue Jays Make Multiple Crucial Roster Moves Ahead of Doubleheader Game Two
The 23-year-old was a third-round draft pick back in 202 and has developed well over the past two years. He has posted a 3.54 ERA over 19 starts this season between Double- and Triple-A. He has a 1.213 WHIP and 115 strikeouts in 89 innings of work.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.