Inside The Blue Jays

Blue Jays Acquire Orioles Flamethrower Seranthony Dominguez in Exchange for Prospect

The Toronto Blue Jays have traded for Baltimore Orioles reliever Seranthony Dominguez in exchange for one of their top pitching prospects.

Dylan Sanders

Jul 24, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez (56) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
Jul 24, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez (56) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Toronto Blue Jays are getting active just a couple of days before the 2025 MLB trade deadline, making an intriguing move to address their bullpen.

Ben Nicholson-Smith of SportsNet reported on Tuesday afternoon that the Blue Jays would be acquiring Baltimore Orioles right-handed pitcher Seranthony Dominguez and some cash in exchange for prospect Juaron Watts-Brown. ESPN's Jeff Passan confirmed the trade shortly after.

Toronto's bullpen has a staff ERA of 3.72, which ranks No. 8 in baseball. It wasn't a terrible staff, but picking up a flame-throwing arm that has some closing experience could prove crucial in the postseason.

More News: Blue Jays Top Prospect Being Promoted To Triple-A Buffalo After Dominant Stretch

Dominguez has had one of his better campaigns in MLB, posting a 3.24 ERA with a 1.344 WHIP and 54 strikeouts in 41.2 innings of work. He's been especially dominant as of late, posting a 1.14 ERA ove his last 23 outings.

The 30-year-old throws a fast heater, sitting around 98 MPH. He pairs that with a nice breaking/off-speed mix that drops speed by over 10 MPH and has great stuff on the pitches. It's hard to ask for more out of a reliever.

The Blue Jays paid a premium price to acquire him, as Watts-Brown was their No. 10 prospect per MLB Pipeline.

More News: Blue Jays Make Multiple Crucial Roster Moves Ahead of Doubleheader Game Two

The 23-year-old was a third-round draft pick back in 202 and has developed well over the past two years. He has posted a 3.54 ERA over 19 starts this season between Double- and Triple-A. He has a 1.213 WHIP and 115 strikeouts in 89 innings of work.

For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.

Published
Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Home/News