Blue Jays Make Multiple Crucial Roster Moves Ahead of Doubleheader Game Two
The Toronto Blue Jays have had an exceptional 2025 season so far, and despite a few bumps in the road, they have managed to keep their pace throughout July. Now, they have to manage their success until October and keep the roster balanced between healthy and active, as overutilization can lead to exhaustion for many key players.
As such, the Blue Jays have made two roster moves following their 16-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles in game one of their Tuesday doubleheader. In this move, they will be getting one of their key pieces back off the injured list, and in return will send a player back to the minor leagues.
The moves, as announced by Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, are reliever Paxton Schultz being activated, and southpaw starter Easton Lucas being optioned.
Schultz was placed on the 15-day injured list previously due to right middle finger inflammation, and has been working his way back since. In 2025, he has pitched in 12 games, two of which were starts, and has posted a 4.56 ERA, 1.437 WHIP, 27 strikeouts, eight walks, allowed four home runs and accrued a 93 ERA+.
Lucas took his place for some time, making four starts in five appearances, and put together a 5.82 ERA, 1.431 WHIP, 22 strikeouts, 10 walks and five home runs allowed.
The Blue Jays have had lots of moving pieces in their pitching staff all year long, and that will continue to be the case as they look to take game two of their doubleheader on Tuesday.
