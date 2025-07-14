Blue Jays Add Two Talented Players in Day 1 of 2025 MLB Draft
With the All-Star break now here for the Toronto Blue Jays, it has been a fantastic first half. And they continued that into Day 1 of the 2025 MLB draft.
The Blue Jays kicked things off in the first round with their selection of shortstop JoJo Parker with the eighth overall pick. As a talented high school shortstop, he likely won’t be making his way to the Majors anytime soon, but could be the long-term solution at the position for Toronto with Bo Bichette set to hit free agency this winter.
The front office wasn't overly busy on Day 1 with just two picks to open things up, but they still made the most of that with two solid selections.
No. 8 - JoJo Parker, Mississippi (HS)
The 18-year-old, at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, is already physically developed, so it will be interesting to see how rapidly he can navigate the Blue Jays' farm system.
With a sweet left-handed swing and plus hitting tool, the ceiling is high for Parker.
No. 81 - Jake Cook, Southern Miss
After a long wait, Cook was the selection in the third round.
The 22-year-old was recruited as a two-way player but focused on pitching to start. However, he struggled in that area and later switched to the outfield
That decision appears to be a good one for Cook who thrived as a hitter. He was able to bat .350 across 59 games last season, and his speed makes him a threat on the basepaths and a weapon in the field.
Because he hasn’t played a ton in college, Cook will be an interesting player to watch develop.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.