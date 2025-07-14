Inside The Blue Jays

Blue Jays Add Two Talented Players in Day 1 of 2025 MLB Draft

The Toronto Blue Jays had a good Day 1 of the MLB draft.

Nick Ziegler

With the All-Star break now here for the Toronto Blue Jays, it has been a fantastic first half. And they continued that into Day 1 of the 2025 MLB draft.

The Blue Jays kicked things off in the first round with their selection of shortstop JoJo Parker with the eighth overall pick. As a talented high school shortstop, he likely won’t be making his way to the Majors anytime soon, but could be the long-term solution at the position for Toronto with Bo Bichette set to hit free agency this winter.

The front office wasn't overly busy on Day 1 with just two picks to open things up, but they still made the most of that with two solid selections.

No. 8 - JoJo Parker, Mississippi (HS)

The 18-year-old, at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, is already physically developed, so it will be interesting to see how rapidly he can navigate the Blue Jays' farm system.

With a sweet left-handed swing and plus hitting tool, the ceiling is high for Parker.

No. 81 - Jake Cook, Southern Miss

After a long wait, Cook was the selection in the third round.

The 22-year-old was recruited as a two-way player but focused on pitching to start. However, he struggled in that area and later switched to the outfield

That decision appears to be a good one for Cook who thrived as a hitter. He was able to bat .350 across 59 games last season, and his speed makes him a threat on the basepaths and a weapon in the field.

Because he hasn’t played a ton in college, Cook will be an interesting player to watch develop.

Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20.

