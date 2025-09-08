Blue Jays’ AL East Lead Shrinks, Magic Number to Clinch Remains Stuck
The Toronto Blue Jays left New York with a 4-3 loss to the Yankees on Sunday and fell in their attempt to win the series at Yankee Stadium.
Toronto (82-61) was behind from the start, as New York scored three runs in the first inning after Ben Rice slammed a three-run home run. Toronto was able to tie the game in the third inning. But New York (80-63) took the lead for good on a Cody Bellinger double. The Blue Jays scored their runs on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s RBI single, Nathan Lukes’ RBI sacrifice fly and Vladimir Guerrero’s RBI double. Scherzer was only able to go 4.1 innings and gave up three hits and four earned runs. He struck out eight and walked four.
As a result, the AL East race is much closer than it was when Toronto arrived in New York on Friday. As the Blue Jays return home to host Houston on Tuesday, the magic number to clinch the division still has a significant gap.
Blue Jays Magic Number to Clinch AL East
Entering Sunday’s action, the Blue Jays’ magic number to win the AL East was 18. That came after the Blue Jays lost to the Yankees on Saturday. Sunday’s game, the finale of the three-game series, had no bearing on tiebreakers — Toronto has that wrapped up. But a Blue Jays win would help cut the magic number to two. But, since the Yankees won, the magic number remained at 18.
Worse for Toronto, their lead in the division shrunk to two games over the Yankees. Boston beat Arizona, 7-4, so the Red Sox picked up a game too, but they are 3.5 games back. Toronto has a series with Boston later in September.
The Blue Jays have the best record in the AL, but only by four percentage points over the Detroit Tigers (82-62). The top seed has home-field advantage in the AL playoffs.
The Blue Jays are seeking to win their first division title since 2015, when they won 93 games and reached the American League Championship Series. Since that division title they've been to the postseason four other times, but always as a wild card team. The Blue Jays reached the ALCS again in 2016 but fell to Cleveland.
Toronto has a team good enough to duplicate what their 1992 and 1993 teams did, which was win the World Series. That 1993 season was the last time the Blue Jays played in the Fall Classic.
Toronto Blue Jays Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch AL East: 18
Toronto Blue Jays Games Remaining: 19
Toronto Blue Jays Remaining Schedule: Sept. 9-11, vs. Houston; Sept. 12-14, vs. Baltimore; Sept. 15-18, at Tampa Bay; Sept. 19-21, at Kansas City; Sept. 23-25 vs. Boston; Sept. 26-28, vs. Tampa Bay.
AL East Division Race (after Sept. 7)
Toronto Blue Jays: 82-61 (lead division)
New York Yankees: 80-63 (2.0 games behind)
Boston Red Sox: 79-65 (3.5 games behind)
New York Yankees Remaining Schedule (19 games): Sept. 9-11, vs. Detroit; Sept. 12-14, at Boston; Sept. 15-17, at Minnesota; Sept. 18-21, at Baltimore; Sept. 23-25 vs. Chicago White Sox; Sept. 26-28, vs. Baltimore.
Boston Red Sox Remaining Schedule (18 games): Sept. 8-10, at Athletics; Sept. 12-14, vs. New York Yankees; Sept. 16-18, vs. Athletics; Sept. 19-21, at Tampa Bay; Sept. 23-25 at Toronto; Sept. 26-28, vs. Detroit.