How Should Toronto Blue Jays Handle This Star Infielder's Return?
The Toronto Blue Jays are three games above .500 following their first four-game sweep of the 2025 MLB season over the Athletics that culminated in an 8-4 win on Sunday.
It’s been an impressive push amid a slew of injuries.
Daulton Varsho headed to the injured list with a left hamstring strain, joining Anthony Santander and Andrés Giménez — though the latter is set to return Tuesday from a quad injury he suffered on May 9.
While the return of Giménez is welcome as their depth gets tested, the Blue Jays averaged 4.85 runs per game in May, so tinkering with a clicking lineup is a difficult decision to make.
How Can Blue Jays Skipper Add Andrés Giménez Back in the Lineup?
The 26-year-old joined the Blue Jays this offseason in a trade package from the Cleveland Guardians and is slashing 195/.273/.305 in 36 games with three home runs and 10 RBI with a 63 OPS+.
He still leads the team with seven defensive runs saved despite the time missed.
However, his addition back in the lineup will affect the playing time of Ernie Clement and Addison Barger, whose three-run homer helped Toronto soar to victory over the Athletics.
Not only have Barger and Clement been two of the top sluggers for the Blue Jays, but they’ve both performed significantly better than Giménez at bat.
In the last 15 days, Barger slashed .267/.333/.483 with five home runs and 17 RBI, while Clement posted a .283/.323/.399 slash line with three homers and 17 RBI, OPS numbers that are the second and third-bast on the team during this span.
While they’ve been the best infielders when it comes to hitting, they can’t match the value Giménez brings as a defender, as they both have two defensive runs saved.
But that's where it gets tricky.
Giménez's 0.8 bWAR through 36 contests is more than top hitters George Springer and Nathan Lukes have assembled all season.
As Giménez settles back in, the best solution may be a three-headed monster utilizing their best strengths.
Clement is hitting .392 against southpaws with a 1.154 OPS and 225 wRC+, which complements the lefty Barger at third base.
It will be a tricky situation for manager John Schneider to manage and monitor as he works Giménez back into the rotation without messing up the chemistry and momentum Barger and Clement have provided.
However, Varsho's injury could potentially simplify things, as Mitch Bannon of The Athletic (subscription required) says Lukes could shift to center field against righties, potentially moving Springer to designated hitter and Barger to right field.
In that scenario, Giménez and Clement easily slot into their infield roles.
While injuries are undoubtedly undesirable, in this case, they could potentially facilitate Giménez's return to a lineup that has recently found a spark.