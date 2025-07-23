Blue Jays Blocked Prospect Could Be MLB Trade Deadline Chip to Watch
The Toronto Blue Jays are baseball’s hottest team and home and the leader in the American League East Division.
When it comes to the MLB trade deadline, the franchise must be buyers as the day approaches on July 31.
The Blue Jays need a backstop in their starting rotation, could use some back-end bullpen help and perhaps some hitting, specifically at third base. Deals like that will require them to part with some players they like, including top prospects.
Baseball America (subscription required) recently highlighted a group of prospects that they consider to be “blocked” at the Major League level. These are prospects who are ready to take on an MLB role but are waiting in the minors because their position, or position group, is settled. In other words, their path to “The Show” is blocked for the time being.
Sometimes that means trading the player that’s blocking the prospect. Sometimes it means blocking the prospect.
The publication highlighted one Blue Jays prospect that could be dealt for this reason — outfielder Alan Roden.
Roden was Toronto’s third-round pick in 2022 out of Creighton. Earlier this season he made his Major League debut and has played in 42 games with a slash of .206/.279/.309 with one home runs and eight RBI.
He’s been up-and-down due to injuries to outfielders like Daulton Varsho, who is on a rehab assignment. He was last with Toronto in late June after he was optioned back to Buffalo.
It’s not unusual for a rookie to struggle in the Majors in their first season, even one with a solid minor league track record like Roden. That’s why the publication believes he could be moved at the deadline.
“He’s long been a favorite at BA because of his bat-to-ball and on-base skills,” the publication wrote.
His numbers at Buffalo this season back that up. In 29 games with the Bison this year he has slashed .321/.412/.482 with three home runs and 15 RBI.
In 2024, a full season in the minors, he showed off the power. With two different affiliates he slashed .293/.391/.475 with an .866 OPS. He also hit 16 home runs and 75 RBI, along with 26 doubles and four triples.
If he’s dealt, it’s because the Blue Jays don’t see him as part of their future plays — and because they truly need what he’ll bring in return.
