Blue Jays Call Up Veteran Right-Hander, Place Young Reliever Back on 60-Day IL
The Toronto Blue Jays are playing their best baseball right now.
After getting red-hot during the month of June, which has carried over into the first part of July, the Blue Jays have put their slow start behind them and now sit on top of the AL East with a two-game lead entering the final series before the All-Star break.
However, Toronto is still navigating injuries that keep popping up, and they have made a roster move ahead of their three-game set against the Athletics.
In an announcement made by the team, they revealed that Tommy Nance has had his contract selected and will be active for Friday's contest. The corresponding move was placing Ryan Burr on the 60-day injured list.
The Burr news is disheartening.
He was just activated off the 60-day IL on July 6 after recovering from fatigue in his right shoulder. But after making two appearances for the Blue Jays where he threw two scoreless frames where he allowed just one hit and struck out three with one walk, he suffered a right rotator cuff strain.
Burr was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies in May of last season, and in 34 outings (four starts), he posted a 4.13 ERA with 47 strikeouts and just 12 walks in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
That performance had him in line to make the Opening Day roster as a featured part of this bullpen, but injuries are going to prevent the 31-year-old from being an impact player for Toronto this season.
Nance made 20 appearances for the Blue Jays in 2024 after he was acquired via a trade with the San Diego Padres on Aug. 7.
He posted a 4.09 ERA in those outings, striking out 19 across 22 innings while walking nine. But prior to the 2025 campaign, he was designated for assignment before being outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo after he cleared waivers.
Now, the 34-year-old will have a chance to carve out a role for himself with the big league club.
