Blue Jays Could Be Next To Make Managerial Change After Pirates Fired Derek Shelton
Some executives around the MLB believe that the Toronto Blue Jays have been the most disappointing team in baseball during the 2025 MLB regular season, and building an argument against that would be challenging.
They got off to a strong start with a 12-8 record but have struggled mightily since that point, now the owners of a 17-20 mark after losing 12 out of 17 games.
There have been several contributing factors to the team’s underwhelming performance, starting with the lack of success offensively.
The Blue Jays are struggling in several facets at the plate, resulting in production well below expectations. Their two biggest acquisitions this offseason, second baseman Andres Gimenez and right fielder Anthony Santander, have both struggled mightily.
That duo is the poster children for the team’s overall lack of success when facing pitches down the heart of the plate, both slugging under .400 on what are supposed to be the easiest pitches for a hitter to handle.
Toronto also looks to be pressing at the plate, trying too hard to make something happen. They have seen an increase in their chase percentages, which has led to a decrease in the OPS and overall production.
On the mound, a scorching hot start for their newest additions, closer Jeff Hoffman and setup man Yimi Garcia, has been cooled considerably with some shaky outings.
Hoffman has given up six earned runs in his last two outings, recording only two outs combined. Garcia has been tagged for seven earned runs in his last two appearances, pitching 1.0 inning combined and blowing two saves.
At some point, it does come down to execution by the players and performing up to the level they are capable of.
Is Blue Jays Manager John Schneider on the Hot Seat?
But, there are some overarching issues that can be attributed to coaching, which is why John Schneider could be managing for his job.
Earlier this week, the Pittsburgh Pirates decided to fire their manager, Derek Shelton. The first domino to fall in the coaching ranks, people are now wondering who could be the next coach to lose their job.
Schneider is at the top of many people’s lists and with good reason.
After a hot start to his tenure, making the playoffs twice, the Blue Jays finished in last place in 2024. Pressure was rising after the team spent a lot of money in the offseason and locked Vladimir Guerrero Jr. into a massive 14-year, $500 million extension during the season.
The team has not responded accordingly, and his contract situation, as his deal is only guaranteed through the end of the 2025 campaign, puts Schneider in the crosshairs even more.
Several players on the team could be valuable trade pieces ahead of the deadline should Toronto fall out of the playoff picture. If that is the route that the team takes, Schneider could be on the unemployment line as well.